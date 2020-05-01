Telangana Extends Application Date For EAMCET 2020, Other Entrance Exams

TS EAMCET 2020 application dates extended by TSCHE

Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the application date for all CETs to be held this year. Eligible students toll now be able to apply for the various entrance examinations by May 15. The examination dates have also been postponed and will be notified later.

"The last date for payment of Fee and submission of online Application for ALL the CETS 2020 without late fee is extended up to 15-05-2020. All CETS stand postponed. Next dates will be announced later," says a notice on the TSCHE website.

TSCHE conducts many entrance examinations for admission to UG, PG, and Diploma courses. TS EAMCET, which is the entrance exam for engineering, pharmacy, and agricultural courses which witnesses large participation from students, was due to be held on May 4,5,7,9 and 11. The TS EAMCET hall tickets were due to be released today, i.e. May 1.

With the extended deadline, students can apply for the EAMCET exam till May 15 and make corrections in online application data between May 16 and May 20.

TSCHE also holds entrance exams ECET, PGECET, ICET, PECET, LAWCET, PGLCET, and EdCET. Last date to apply for all these exams has also been extended till May 15.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has also begun an online free coaching scheme for Telangana board students who would appear for EAMCET, JEE, NEET or any other entrance exam. Students just need to go to the TSBIE website and register with their intermediate hall ticket number.

Click here for more Education News