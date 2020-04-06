TS EAMCET 2020 Application Deadline Extended; Exam On Schedule

TS EAMCET 2020 application deadline has been extended but exam dates remain unchanged

The last date to apply for TS EAMCET 2020 has been extended till April 20. Earlier, the last date to apply for the exam was March 31. Students will be able to submit application for TS EAMCET without late fine till April 20.

Those who miss the April 20 deadline will be allowed to submit their application till April 22 with a late fine of Rs. 500. The last date to submit application with a late fine of Rs. 1000 is April 24.

Applicants will be allowed to make corrections (if required) in their application form from April 21 to April 23, 2020.

The downloading of hall tickets has also been shifted from April 20 to April 24. Candidates will be allowed to download their TS EAMCET 2020 hall tickets form the website till May 1, 2020.

The examination dates have not been changed and will be held as previously scheduled, in May.

The TS EAMCET 2020 exam for Engineering group will be held on May 4, 5, and 7. TS EAMCET 2020 exam for Agriculture and Medical group will be held on May 9 and 11.

Through the exam, students are shortlisted for admission to B.E., B.Tech., B.Sc., B.V.Sc. & A.H., B.F.Sc., and Pharm.D. courses.

