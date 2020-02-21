TS EAMCET 2020 Application Begins Online; Exam In May

TS EAMCET 2020 application process has begun online @ eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2020 application process started today . Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad holds the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) exam for admission to undergraduate professional courses offered in the professional colleges and universities in the state.

The last date to apply for TS EAMCET 2020 is March 30, 2020. After the application process is over, students will be allowed to make any correction in the online application data from March 31 to April 3.

The TS EAMCET 2020 hall tickets will be available on the website for download from April 20 to May 1, 2020.

The TS EAMCET 2020 exam for Engineering group will be held on May 4, 5, and 7. TS EAMCET 2020 exam for Agriculture and Medical group will be held on May 9 and 11.

Through the exam, students are shortlisted for admission to B.E., B.Tech., B.Sc., B.V.Sc. & A.H., B.F.Sc., and Pharm.D. courses.

Students who have passed or appeared for the final year of Intermediate examination (10+2) in Science stream are eligible to apply for the exam. Students should check the specific eligibility criteria for the programme they are interested in before applying.

Students who fulfill the eligibility criteria for TS EAMCET exam can apply online on the official website, 'eamcet.tsche.ac.in'.

The application fee for appearing in TS EAMCET for any one group is Rs. 400 for SC, ST , and PH category candidates and Rs. 800 for all other candidates. In case of candidates who wish to appear for both groups, the application fee is Rs. 800 for SC, ST, and PH category candidates, and Rs. 1600 for all other candidates.

Click here for more Education News