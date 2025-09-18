Over 1.5 Lakh Students Vote In Delhi University Student Union Polls, Counting Tomorrow

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections for 2025 saw more than 155,000 students casting their votes on Thursday, September 18, marking a turnout of 39.45 per cent. Polling was held across 195 booths in 52 centres, with voting split between morning and evening sessions to accommodate day scholars and evening students. As of 5:45 pm, electronic voting machines (EVMs) had arrived from 43 polling stations, recording 133,412 votes, of which 52,635 were officially tallied.

Also Read | Highlights Of DUSU Voting

The main contestants for DUSU president's post are Joslyn Nandita Choudhary from Congress' students wing National Students' Union Of India (NSUI), Aryan Maan from BJP-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishan (ABVP) and Anjali from SFI-AISA alliance.

Voting Process And Arrangements

The elections were conducted between 8:30 am and 1 pm at seven polling stations in 36 colleges and departments in morning, while evening polling began at 3 pm and continued till 7.30 pm at eight colleges. According to officials, the voting process remained peaceful.

Officials reported a peaceful election. "The voting was conducted smoothly," said Professor Raj Kishore Sharma, Chief Officer for DUSU elections. He added that observers were stationed at every booth, and EVMs were placed in a strong room at the Multipurpose Hall in the Sports Complex under CCTV surveillance.

According to news agency PTI, students poured out in large numbers, campaigning vehicles crawled past polling booths and the beat of drums competed with the chatter of voters.

Outside colleges, groups of supporters handed out vada pav coupons and discount slips at traffic junctions and e-rickshaw stands. For many students, these little handouts became as much a part of the day as casting their vote.

Adding to the noise were dholwalas stationed outside the college gates. "Every year we play here for someone or the other. Most of the time, we don't even know who we are playing for. The energy is high and we usually make Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 in a day, plus tips," said Rakesh, a dholwala outside Hindu College.

Counting on Friday

All arrangements for counting have been completed in the basement of the Multipurpose Hall. Results will be announced on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Around 2.8 lakh students were eligible to vote in the elections.