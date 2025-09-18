DUSU Election 2025 Live Updates: Polling for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections is currently underway. Voting is scheduled to take place in two shifts— from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM for students of day colleges, and from 3:00 PM to 7:30 PM for those in evening colleges. Around 2.8 lakh students across 52 colleges are eligible to cast their votes. The results will determine who takes charge of the president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary positions of the DUSU, along with representatives for college-level offices.

This year, 21 students are contesting for the four key panel positions. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for polling, and counting of votes is scheduled for Friday.

To ensure the elections are conducted without disruption, the university has tightened security on campuses, making the event one of the most closely observed in recent times. Nearly 700 EVMs will be deployed across 195 polling stations.

In a first, under the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP), third-year students have been permitted to run for the vice-president and joint secretary posts, a move that lifts the earlier restriction on final-year students.

Here Are The Live Updates On Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections 2025