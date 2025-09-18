DUSU Election 2025 Live Updates: Polling for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections is currently underway. Voting is scheduled to take place in two shifts— from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM for students of day colleges, and from 3:00 PM to 7:30 PM for those in evening colleges. Around 2.8 lakh students across 52 colleges are eligible to cast their votes. The results will determine who takes charge of the president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary positions of the DUSU, along with representatives for college-level offices.
This year, 21 students are contesting for the four key panel positions. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for polling, and counting of votes is scheduled for Friday.
To ensure the elections are conducted without disruption, the university has tightened security on campuses, making the event one of the most closely observed in recent times. Nearly 700 EVMs will be deployed across 195 polling stations.
In a first, under the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP), third-year students have been permitted to run for the vice-president and joint secretary posts, a move that lifts the earlier restriction on final-year students.
Apart from safety concerns, student campaigns highlighted the need for subsidised metro and bus passes to make travel more affordable. Calls for setting up additional police posts and ensuring stricter action against harassment have also been raised. Strengthening internal complaints committees remained a recurring demand across several groups.
Rising fees have become one of the central issues this year. Student groups are pressing for greater clarity in how charges are fixed. The shortage of hostel accommodation has further intensified debates, with calls for a common allotment process.
Only those students whose admissions were finalised by September 9 are part of the electoral roll. With this revision, the number of eligible voters has gone up from the earlier estimate of 2.1 lakh to nearly 2.8 lakh.
