Delhi University Election Results 2026: Who Is ABVP's Presidential Candidate Yash Dabas

DUSU Election Results 2026: Yash Dabas, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) presidential candidate for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) 2026 election, is currently in a close contest with Vijay Shankar, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate.

Dabas has been leading and trailing during the counting of votes since morning. From ABVP, Yash Maurya is contesting for the vice-president post, Riya Chhawdi for secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for joint secretary.

Who Is Yash Dabas?

Yash Dabas grew up in Kanjhawala, a village on Delhi's north-western edge. He is an ABVP worker who has been associated with student activities for six years. He is also a tennis player with national and international experience. He represented the University of Delhi at the All India and Khelo India University Games and represented India in International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments held in countries including Australia, Spain and Serbia.

Dabas completed his undergraduate degree at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh (SGTB) Khalsa College, one of the well-known colleges in the University of Delhi's North Campus. He also studied law at the Campus Law Centre (CLC), Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, where he focused on students' rights and related issues. Dabas also pursued a master's degree in Buddhist Studies from the University of Delhi, where, according to his profile, he developed an interest in patience, empathy and service.

Dabas has also raised concerns over women's safety and proposed measures such as setting up pink booths outside colleges and women's hostels and installing more than 1,000 CCTV cameras for safety. He has also demanded safe and affordable accommodation for college students.