DUSU Election 2018: Polling Tomorrow, 23 Candidates In Fray

1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates tomorrow in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. Major students' organisations are vying for various central panel posts are Congress's National Students' Union of India (NSUI), RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP)' Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and Students Federation of India (SFI) of CPIM. Election will be held in colleges as well to elect the members of the Central Council. The voting process will start at 8:30 am and end at 7:30 pm.

The counting for the votes will be one on September 13, 2018. The counting will begin at 8:30 am in the Community Hall, Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, Delhi.

Meanwhile, NSUI has demanded cancellation of nomination of ABVP Vice President candidate for indulging in violence as members of the ABVP, allegedly defaced property at an Evening college and assaulted students and staff.

The NSUI has promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the ABVP has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.

The CYSS and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls.

After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls.

It has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposing commercialisation of education.

Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. The polling in the morning colleges will commence at 8 am and end at 1 pm, while in evening colleges, it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.

Last year, the polls saw a 43-per cent voter turnout.

Students who will visit their respective colleges to cast their vote, must carry their identity card. No student will be allowed to enter the premises without their identity card.

(With Inputs from PTI)

