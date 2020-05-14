Delhi University Exam For UG, PG Students From July 1

Delhi University will hold UG and PG exams in July

Delhi University will hold undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) exams in July. The examination for all students including students registered with School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will begin from July 1. All the examinations will be held in three sessions in a day including Sundays, read a notice released by the University.

The university has reduced the duration of the examinations from three hours to two hours. A detail date sheet for the examinations would be released by the end of May.

The University may adopt alternative methods of examinations, i.e. Open Book Examinations (OBE), for final semester/term/year UG and PG students to maintain social distancing, and safety of students, if the situation does not return to normal in view of the covid-19.

All ex-students of Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), three-year Semester Scheme admitted in 2014, and students of erstwhile FYUP (B.Tech.) and students of annual scheme registered with SOL and NCWEB will also appear for the exams as per the dates announced. All these students will also have to appear for exam in alternative modes as held for regular students. The syllabus for their exams will be applicable as per the scheme of study at the time of their admission.

The University will release a detailed guideline on conducting Open Book Examinations (OBE) along with the date sheet for UG programmes will be released by the University by the end of May. The date sheet for PG programmes will be notified separately by the respective departments, centre, and faculty.

The University will release separate guidelines for examinations of students of first and second year (second and fourth semester) UG programmes and first year (second semester) PG programmes.

