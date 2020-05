Delhi University Reopens Application For Revaluation, Rechecking Of Semester Exams

Delhi University has reopened application window to apply for revaluation, and rechecking

Delhi University has reopened the window to apply for revaluation, rechecking, and photo copy of evaluated answer scripts for the semester examinations held in November-December 2019. Students who could not apply within the stipulated time prescribed by the University due to closure of the University as a precaution to coronavirus pandemic can apply for these facilities through email.

Students can download and take a print out of the Revaluation/ Rechecking/ Photo copy of Evaluated Answer Script forms and fill them manually. The University is providing one time exemption from the requirement of counter signing the Form from the Dean/Head/Principal of the concerned faculty/ department/ college.

Along with the form, students will have to enclose a copy of mark sheet and admit card of the semester examination held in November-December 2019.

Students need to pay the fee for Revaluation/ Rechecking/ Photo copy of Evaluated Answer Script online.

Finally, students must send scanned copies of the form, copy of mark sheet, copy of admit card, copy of fee receipt and mail it to 'revaluation.branch.105@gmail.com'. Undergraduate students of regular college which falls under the ambit of South Delhi Campus have to send the documents to 'revelcell.sdc@gmail.com'.

The application form must be sent to the University by May 26, 2020.

