Delhi University Constitutes Working Group For Examinations

Delhi University has instituted a Working Group for Examination

Delhi University has constituted a Working Group on Examinations to oversee examination related matters. The Working Group will study all matters related to examinations, review the preparedness to conduct the exam, and take appropriate steps in this regard.

The Working Group has 15 members including Dean of Examinations who will be the Chairman of the Group. The Group consists of members from some of DU's colleges and departments. The Working Group may co-opt any expert, if required, with the prior approval.

Delhi University had commenced filling of online examination form and the process will end on May 15, 2020. The University also modified the academic calendar for 2019-2020 session. The session which would have dispersed on April 28 will now get over on May 15.

The University has again appealed to the departments and colleges to carry out interactive, online teaching in all the courses in the ongoing semesters. DU has recommended Google Hangout, Google Meet, Google Classroom, Microsoft teams, Zoom and Discord for online teaching. The University has also asked colleges to provide basic teaching material for students on their website.

Meanwhile, UGC has suggested that terminal semester/year exam can be held between July 1 and July 15, while the intermediate semester/year exams can be held from July 16 to July 31. For result declaration, the deadline is July 31 for terminal semester/year, and August 14 for intermediate semester/year.

