Delhi University Begins Online Form Filling For May-June 2020 Exam

Delhi University has begun form filling process for May-June 2020 exam

Delhi University has begun the filling up of online examination form for May-June exam 2020. All students enrolled with the University need to fill up the examination form. Students will be able to fill examination form through a special portal created for this purpose. all Regular and Ex- students can fill their tentative examination form through this portal from their home of all UG and PG courses. Last date to fill examination form is May 15, 2020.

Students who have already submitted their examination forms physically in their respective colleges also need to fill/ update the online form. However, those who have already paid the examination fee do not need to pay the fee again.

DU Exam Form Link

Students who have not paid the examination fees need to pay on the college portal online or physically at the college after lockdown is lifted.

Students would need their university roll number, name, and date of birth to login to the portal. Once the process is complete, the information filled in the examination form will be verified by the respective colleges/departments and the same will be forwarded to the examination branch for release of admit cards.

The University has also created a separate portal where the colleges/departments will be able to check and verify the information submitted by students in their online form.

