Delhi University Modifies Academic Calendar For 2019-2020 Session

Delhi University has modified its academic calendar for 2019-2020 session

Delhi University has released modified academic calendar for the 2019-2020 session. The University which would have dispersed the even semester classes in April, have now pushed the date further into May. The modified calendar comes before UGC's decision on university exams and new academic calendar.

Delhi University had scheduled to disperse classes for the ongoing even semester on April 28, 2020. However, with the lockdown hampering classes, the University has modified its calendar for the ongoing session and will now disperse classes on May 15, 2020.

"In view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the world leading to the lockdown in the country till 03.05.2020, the University of Delhi has partially modified the Academic Calendar 2019-2020,"a notice on University website says.

UGC is yet to take a decision on conducting the university exams and schedule for the upcoming academic session.

With the lockdown affecting classes for over a month, it is going to be a tough task for the Commission to zero down a schedule which will be convenient for all stakeholders.

While the Universities need to complete their syllabus and conduct exams so that students could complete their degree or move up to the next year/semester, they also need to prepare for arrival of new students in the first year.

However, admission processes cannot be initiated until result for 12th board exams are announced. While Delhi University's admission schedule aligns with that of CBSE result declaration, several state universities begin college admission process after the result for their respective state boards are announced.

With two months of the academic schedule out of the picture, an innovative solution has to be sought so that not only Universities and colleges but also students can be on board.

