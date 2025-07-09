DU UG Admissions 2025 Phase 2 Registration Begins, Check Complete Schedule

The University of Delhi has officially opened Phase 2 registration for undergraduate admissions 2025 through its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2025 can now log in and submit their programme and college preferences. until July 14.

According to the university, over 2.65 lakh candidates have already registered through CUET scores. Phase 2 is particularly crucial as the preferences submitted here will directly impact seat allocation during counselling rounds.

DU UG Admissions 2025 Phase 2 Registration : DU Opens One-Time Correction Window

The University has also announced a one-time correction window for students who wish to edit their Phase 1 CSAS applications. This facility is available from Sunday, July 6 to Friday, July 11, 2025, till 11:59 PM. Applicants are advised to carefully review and make all necessary changes in a single attempt, as resubmission will not be allowed.

Key DU Colleges and Programmes: Cut-Offs from 2024

As candidates prepare to select their preferences, past cut-offs serve as important benchmarks. Here are some notable General Category first-round cut-offs from DU Admissions 2024:

Acharya Narendra Dev College

BSc (Hons) Biomedical Science: 479

BSc (Hons) Zoology: 421

BSc (Hons) Botany: 392

BSc (Prog) Life Sciences: 384

Aryabhatta College

BA Prog (English + Psychology): 680

BA Prog (History + Pol. Science): 639

BCom: 698

BA Prog (Economics + Mathematics): 614



Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD)

BCom: 720

B.A. Prog (English + Pol. Science): 704

B.A. Prog. (Computer Applications + Any other): 698

B.A. Prog. (Hindi + Any other): 653

B.A. Prog. (Mathematics + Any other): Cut-offs ranged between 653-704



These figures can guide candidates in estimating their chances based on their CUET 2025 scores.

DU Colleges Maintain National Lead

As per the NIRF 2024 rankings, Hindu College retained its position as the top-ranked college in India, followed by Miranda House and St Stephen's College. These institutions continue to witness the highest cut-offs and remain top choices among applicants.

What's Next?

After the preference submission closes on July 14, the university will proceed with seat allocation rounds. Candidates are advised to monitor the admission portal for updates on allocation results, subsequent rounds, and guidelines for document verification.

For complete details, applicants must refer to the UG Bulletin of Information 2025 and CSAS rules, available on the official portal. Further admission rounds may be conducted based on seat availability.