DU Cut Off 2018: These Delhi University Colleges Set Cut Off Below 90 Per Cent In Arts, Commerce

Delhi University (DU) has released the first cut off for admission to undergraduate courses.

Education | | Updated: June 19, 2018 14:40 IST
DU CUt Off 2018: Colleges, Courses With Cut Off Below 90%

New Delhi:  Delhi University (DU) has released the first cut off for admission to undergraduate courses. While the highest cut off mark is 98.75% for B.A. Programme course in Lady Shri Ram College, the least cut off mark in the first list is 45% for B.A. (Sanskrit) course at Gargi College, Kalindi College and Vivekananda College. As per the data shared by DU administration, close to 85% (2,49,694 applications) of the applicants were from CBSE board. Female applicants comprise of 48% of the total registrations.  This year, in CBSE class 12 annual board exam, 12737 students have secured more than 95% and 72569 students have scored more than 90%.

For applicants who have scored between 80-90%, here are the courses and the colleges you can apply for:

90% marks
  • Aryabhatta College, B.A. History (H)
  • Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, B.A. Programme (H)
  • Bharati College, B.A. English (H)
  • College of Vocational Studies, B.A. Tourism Management
  • Deshbandhu College, B.A. Political Science (H)
  • Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A. Geography (H)
  • Dyal Singh College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme
  • Dyal Singh College (Evening), B.A. Programme
  • Janki Devi Memorial College: B.A. History (H), B.A. Sociology (H)
  • Kalindi College, B.A. English (H)
  • Kamla Nehru College, B.A. Philosophy (H)
  • Kirori Mal College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Maharaja Agrasen College, B.A. Programme
  • Motilal Nehru College, B.A. History (H)
  • Motilal Nehru College (Evening), B.A. Political Science (H)
  • Rajdhani College, B.A. Political Science (H)
  • Ram Lal Anand College, B.A. History (H)
  • Satyawati College, B.A. Programme
  • Satyawati College (Evening), B.A. English (H), B.A. Political Science (H)
  • Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, B.A. Programme
  • Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Evening, B.A. Political Science (H)
  • Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College Sikh Minority (SM): B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Swami Shardhanand College, B.Com
  • Vivekananda College, B.A. English (H)
  • Zakir Husain Delhi College, B.A. Philosophy (H), B.A. programme
  • Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.Com

89-90%
  • Aryabhatta College, B.A. Programme
  • Bharati College, B.A. Sociology (H), B.A. Programme
  • College of Vocational Studies, B.A. History (H)
  • Daulat Ram College, B.A. Philosophy (H)
  • Deshbandhu College, B.A. History (H)
  • Kalindi College, B.A. Political Science
  • Kamla Nehru College, B.A. Programme
  • Maiteryi College, B.A. Programme
  • PGDAV College, B.A. History (H)
  • Ramanujan College, B.A. Political Science
  • Shaheed Bhagat College, B.A. Geography (H)
  • Shyam Lal College, B.A. Programme
  • Shyam Lal College (Evening), B.A. Programme
  • Vivekananda College, B.A. Political Science

89-88%
  • Department of Germanic and Romance Studies, B.A French (H), B.A German (H), B.A Spanish (H)
  • Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A. History (H), B.A Programme
  • Lakshmibai College, B.A. History (H)
  • Mata Sundri College for Women (W)  Sikh Minority (SM), B.A. ENglish (H), B.A. Political Science (H)
  • Miranda House: B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Motilal Nehru College, B.A. Programme
  • PGDAV College, B.A. Programme
  • Rajdhani College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme
  • Ramanujan College, B.A. Programme
  • Satyawati College, B.A. Programme
  • Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening), B.A. Programme
  • Shivaji College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme
  • Swami Shardhanand College, B.A. Geography (H)
  • Department of Germanic and Romance Studies: B.A. French (H), B.A. German (H), B.A. Italian (H), B.A. Spanish (H)
  • Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme

87-88%
  • Bharati College, B.A. Political Science (H)
  • College of Vocational Studies, B.A.(VS) Management And Marketing Of Insurance
  • Gargi College, B.A. Philosophy (H)
  • Janki Devi Memorial College, B.A. Philosophy (H)
  • Mata Sundri College for Women (W) Sikh Minority(SM): B.A. Programme
  • Ramanujan College, B.A. Philosophy (H)
  • Satyawati College, B.A. History (H)
  • Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W): B.A. Political Science (H)
  • Sri Aurobindo College (Day): B.A. Programme
  • Swami Shardhanand College: B.A. History (H)
  • Zakir Husain Delhi College, B.A. History (H)

86-87%
  • Aditi Mahavidyalaya, B.Com
  • College of Vocational Studies, B.A. (Voc) Material Management, B.A. (Voc) Small and Medium Enterprises
  • Daulat Ram College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A.Hindi Patrikarita (H), B.A. Social Work (H)
  • Hans Raj College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Kalindi College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme
  • Lady Shri Ram College For Women, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Lakshmibai College, B.A. Programme
  • Mata Sundri College for Women (W) Sikh Minority(SM), B.A. History (H)
  • Moti Lal Nehru College (EVening), B.A. History (H)
  • Ram Lal Anand College, B.A.Hindi Patrikarita (H)
  • Shyam Lal College, B.A. History (H)
  • Sri Aurobindo College (Evening), B.A. Programme
  • SGTB, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Swami Shardhanand College, B.A. Programme

85-86%
  • Aditi Mahavidyalaya, B.A. Social Work (H)
  • College of Vocational Studies, B.A. (Voc) Office Management and Secretarial Practice
  • Dyal Singh College, B.A. Sanskrit (H)
  • Janki Devi Memorial College, B.A. Programme
  • Maharaja Agrasen College, B.A. Sanskrit (H)
  • PGDAV College, B.A. Political Science (H)
  • Shyam Lal College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Shyam Lal College (Evening), B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Vivekananda College, B.A. History (H)
  • Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.A. Political Science (H)

84-85%
  • Bhagini Nivedita College, B.Com
  • Deshbandhu College, B.A. Programme
  • Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Indraprastha College for Women, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Satyawati College (Evening), B.A. History (H)
  • Shivaji College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Sri Venketeswara College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Vivekananda College, B.A. Programme

83-84%
  • Bharati College, , B.A. Programme
  • Gargi College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Ram Lal Anand College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women, B.A. History (H)

82-83%
  • Aditi Mahavidyalaya, B.A. Geography (H)
  • Kamala Nehru College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Lakshmibai College, B.A. Hindi (H), B.A. Philosophy (H)
  • Maitreyi College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Ramanujan College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Ramjas College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.A. History (H)

81-82%
  • Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • PGDAV College, B.A. Programme
  • Satyawati College, B.A. Hindi (H)

80-81%
  • Aryabhatta College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • College of Vocational Studies, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Dyal Singh College, B.A. Hindi (H), B.A. Urdu (H)
  • Janki Devi Memorial College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Kalindi College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Mata Sundri College for Women, B.A. Philosophy (H)
  • PGDAV College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Rajdhani College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Sri Aurobindo College (Day), B.A. Hindi (H)
  • Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.A. Programme


