DU Cut Off 2018: These Delhi University Colleges Set Cut Off Below 90 Per Cent In Arts, Commerce Delhi University (DU) has released the first cut off for admission to undergraduate courses.

Share EMAIL PRINT DU CUt Off 2018: Colleges, Courses With Cut Off Below 90% New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has released the first cut off for admission to undergraduate courses. While the highest cut off mark is 98.75% for B.A. Programme course in Lady Shri Ram College, the least cut off mark in the first list is 45% for B.A. (Sanskrit) course at Gargi College, Kalindi College and Vivekananda College. As per the data shared by DU administration, close to 85% (2,49,694 applications) of the applicants were from CBSE board. Female applicants comprise of 48% of the total registrations. This year, in CBSE class 12 annual board exam, 12737 students have secured more than 95% and 72569 students have scored more than 90%.



For applicants who have scored between 80-90%, here are the courses and the colleges you can apply for:



90% marks Aryabhatta College, B.A. History (H)

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, B.A. Programme (H)

Bharati College, B.A. English (H)

College of Vocational Studies, B.A. Tourism Management

Deshbandhu College, B.A. Political Science (H)

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A. Geography (H)

Dyal Singh College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme

Dyal Singh College (Evening), B.A. Programme

Janki Devi Memorial College: B.A. History (H), B.A. Sociology (H)

Kalindi College, B.A. English (H)

Kamla Nehru College, B.A. Philosophy (H)

Kirori Mal College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Maharaja Agrasen College, B.A. Programme

Motilal Nehru College, B.A. History (H)

Motilal Nehru College (Evening), B.A. Political Science (H)

Rajdhani College, B.A. Political Science (H)

Ram Lal Anand College, B.A. History (H)

Satyawati College, B.A. Programme

Satyawati College (Evening), B.A. English (H), B.A. Political Science (H)

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, B.A. Programme

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Evening, B.A. Political Science (H)

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College Sikh Minority (SM): B.A. Hindi (H)

Swami Shardhanand College, B.Com

Vivekananda College, B.A. English (H)

Zakir Husain Delhi College, B.A. Philosophy (H), B.A. programme

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.Com

89-90% Aryabhatta College, B.A. Programme

Bharati College, B.A. Sociology (H), B.A. Programme

College of Vocational Studies, B.A. History (H)

Daulat Ram College, B.A. Philosophy (H)

Deshbandhu College, B.A. History (H)

Kalindi College, B.A. Political Science

Kamla Nehru College, B.A. Programme

Maiteryi College, B.A. Programme

PGDAV College, B.A. History (H)

Ramanujan College, B.A. Political Science

Shaheed Bhagat College, B.A. Geography (H)

Shyam Lal College, B.A. Programme

Shyam Lal College (Evening), B.A. Programme

Vivekananda College, B.A. Political Science

89-88% Department of Germanic and Romance Studies, B.A French (H), B.A German (H), B.A Spanish (H)

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A. History (H), B.A Programme

Lakshmibai College, B.A. History (H)

Mata Sundri College for Women (W) Sikh Minority (SM), B.A. ENglish (H), B.A. Political Science (H)

Miranda House: B.A. Hindi (H)

Motilal Nehru College, B.A. Programme

PGDAV College, B.A. Programme

Rajdhani College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme

Ramanujan College, B.A. Programme

Satyawati College, B.A. Programme

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening), B.A. Programme

Shivaji College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme

Swami Shardhanand College, B.A. Geography (H)

Department of Germanic and Romance Studies: B.A. French (H), B.A. German (H), B.A. Italian (H), B.A. Spanish (H)

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme

87-88% Bharati College, B.A. Political Science (H)

College of Vocational Studies, B.A.(VS) Management And Marketing Of Insurance

Gargi College, B.A. Philosophy (H)

Janki Devi Memorial College, B.A. Philosophy (H)

Mata Sundri College for Women (W) Sikh Minority(SM): B.A. Programme

Ramanujan College, B.A. Philosophy (H)

Satyawati College, B.A. History (H)

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W): B.A. Political Science (H)

Sri Aurobindo College (Day): B.A. Programme

Swami Shardhanand College: B.A. History (H)

Zakir Husain Delhi College, B.A. History (H)

86-87% Aditi Mahavidyalaya, B.Com

College of Vocational Studies, B.A. (Voc) Material Management, B.A. (Voc) Small and Medium Enterprises

Daulat Ram College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A.Hindi Patrikarita (H), B.A. Social Work (H)

Hans Raj College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Kalindi College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme

Lady Shri Ram College For Women, B.A. Hindi (H)

Lakshmibai College, B.A. Programme

Mata Sundri College for Women (W) Sikh Minority(SM), B.A. History (H)

Moti Lal Nehru College (EVening), B.A. History (H)

Ram Lal Anand College, B.A.Hindi Patrikarita (H)

Shyam Lal College, B.A. History (H)

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening), B.A. Programme

SGTB, B.A. Hindi (H)

Swami Shardhanand College, B.A. Programme

85-86% Aditi Mahavidyalaya, B.A. Social Work (H)

College of Vocational Studies, B.A. (Voc) Office Management and Secretarial Practice

Dyal Singh College, B.A. Sanskrit (H)

Janki Devi Memorial College, B.A. Programme

Maharaja Agrasen College, B.A. Sanskrit (H)

PGDAV College, B.A. Political Science (H)

Shyam Lal College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Shyam Lal College (Evening), B.A. Hindi (H)

Vivekananda College, B.A. History (H)

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.A. Political Science (H)

84-85% Bhagini Nivedita College, B.Com

Deshbandhu College, B.A. Programme

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Indraprastha College for Women, B.A. Hindi (H)

Satyawati College (Evening), B.A. History (H)

Shivaji College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Sri Venketeswara College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Vivekananda College, B.A. Programme

83-84% Bharati College, , B.A. Programme

Gargi College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Ram Lal Anand College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women, B.A. History (H)

82-83% Aditi Mahavidyalaya, B.A. Geography (H)

Kamala Nehru College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Lakshmibai College, B.A. Hindi (H), B.A. Philosophy (H)

Maitreyi College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Ramanujan College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Ramjas College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.A. History (H)

81-82% Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, B.A. Hindi (H)

PGDAV College, B.A. Programme

Satyawati College, B.A. Hindi (H)

80-81% Aryabhatta College, B.A. Hindi (H)

College of Vocational Studies, B.A. Hindi (H)

Dyal Singh College, B.A. Hindi (H), B.A. Urdu (H)

Janki Devi Memorial College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Kalindi College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Mata Sundri College for Women, B.A. Philosophy (H)

PGDAV College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Rajdhani College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, B.A. Hindi (H)

Sri Aurobindo College (Day), B.A. Hindi (H)

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.A. Programme



