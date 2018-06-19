DU Cut Off 2018: These Delhi University Colleges Set Cut Off Below 90 Per Cent In Arts, Commerce

CommentsFor applicants who have scored between 80-90%, here are the courses and the colleges you can apply for:
90% marks
- Aryabhatta College, B.A. History (H)
- Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, B.A. Programme (H)
- Bharati College, B.A. English (H)
- College of Vocational Studies, B.A. Tourism Management
- Deshbandhu College, B.A. Political Science (H)
- Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A. Geography (H)
- Dyal Singh College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme
- Dyal Singh College (Evening), B.A. Programme
- Janki Devi Memorial College: B.A. History (H), B.A. Sociology (H)
- Kalindi College, B.A. English (H)
- Kamla Nehru College, B.A. Philosophy (H)
- Kirori Mal College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Maharaja Agrasen College, B.A. Programme
- Motilal Nehru College, B.A. History (H)
- Motilal Nehru College (Evening), B.A. Political Science (H)
- Rajdhani College, B.A. Political Science (H)
- Ram Lal Anand College, B.A. History (H)
- Satyawati College, B.A. Programme
- Satyawati College (Evening), B.A. English (H), B.A. Political Science (H)
- Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, B.A. Programme
- Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Evening, B.A. Political Science (H)
- Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College Sikh Minority (SM): B.A. Hindi (H)
- Swami Shardhanand College, B.Com
- Vivekananda College, B.A. English (H)
- Zakir Husain Delhi College, B.A. Philosophy (H), B.A. programme
- Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.Com
89-90%
- Aryabhatta College, B.A. Programme
- Bharati College, B.A. Sociology (H), B.A. Programme
- College of Vocational Studies, B.A. History (H)
- Daulat Ram College, B.A. Philosophy (H)
- Deshbandhu College, B.A. History (H)
- Kalindi College, B.A. Political Science
- Kamla Nehru College, B.A. Programme
- Maiteryi College, B.A. Programme
- PGDAV College, B.A. History (H)
- Ramanujan College, B.A. Political Science
- Shaheed Bhagat College, B.A. Geography (H)
- Shyam Lal College, B.A. Programme
- Shyam Lal College (Evening), B.A. Programme
- Vivekananda College, B.A. Political Science
89-88%
- Department of Germanic and Romance Studies, B.A French (H), B.A German (H), B.A Spanish (H)
- Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A. History (H), B.A Programme
- Lakshmibai College, B.A. History (H)
- Mata Sundri College for Women (W) Sikh Minority (SM), B.A. ENglish (H), B.A. Political Science (H)
- Miranda House: B.A. Hindi (H)
- Motilal Nehru College, B.A. Programme
- PGDAV College, B.A. Programme
- Rajdhani College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme
- Ramanujan College, B.A. Programme
- Satyawati College, B.A. Programme
- Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening), B.A. Programme
- Shivaji College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme
- Swami Shardhanand College, B.A. Geography (H)
- Department of Germanic and Romance Studies: B.A. French (H), B.A. German (H), B.A. Italian (H), B.A. Spanish (H)
- Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme
87-88%
- Bharati College, B.A. Political Science (H)
- College of Vocational Studies, B.A.(VS) Management And Marketing Of Insurance
- Gargi College, B.A. Philosophy (H)
- Janki Devi Memorial College, B.A. Philosophy (H)
- Mata Sundri College for Women (W) Sikh Minority(SM): B.A. Programme
- Ramanujan College, B.A. Philosophy (H)
- Satyawati College, B.A. History (H)
- Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W): B.A. Political Science (H)
- Sri Aurobindo College (Day): B.A. Programme
- Swami Shardhanand College: B.A. History (H)
- Zakir Husain Delhi College, B.A. History (H)
86-87%
- Aditi Mahavidyalaya, B.Com
- College of Vocational Studies, B.A. (Voc) Material Management, B.A. (Voc) Small and Medium Enterprises
- Daulat Ram College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A.Hindi Patrikarita (H), B.A. Social Work (H)
- Hans Raj College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Kalindi College, B.A. History (H), B.A. Programme
- Lady Shri Ram College For Women, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Lakshmibai College, B.A. Programme
- Mata Sundri College for Women (W) Sikh Minority(SM), B.A. History (H)
- Moti Lal Nehru College (EVening), B.A. History (H)
- Ram Lal Anand College, B.A.Hindi Patrikarita (H)
- Shyam Lal College, B.A. History (H)
- Sri Aurobindo College (Evening), B.A. Programme
- SGTB, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Swami Shardhanand College, B.A. Programme
85-86%
- Aditi Mahavidyalaya, B.A. Social Work (H)
- College of Vocational Studies, B.A. (Voc) Office Management and Secretarial Practice
- Dyal Singh College, B.A. Sanskrit (H)
- Janki Devi Memorial College, B.A. Programme
- Maharaja Agrasen College, B.A. Sanskrit (H)
- PGDAV College, B.A. Political Science (H)
- Shyam Lal College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Shyam Lal College (Evening), B.A. Hindi (H)
- Vivekananda College, B.A. History (H)
- Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.A. Political Science (H)
84-85%
- Bhagini Nivedita College, B.Com
- Deshbandhu College, B.A. Programme
- Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Indraprastha College for Women, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Satyawati College (Evening), B.A. History (H)
- Shivaji College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Sri Venketeswara College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Vivekananda College, B.A. Programme
83-84%
- Bharati College, , B.A. Programme
- Gargi College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Ram Lal Anand College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women, B.A. History (H)
82-83%
- Aditi Mahavidyalaya, B.A. Geography (H)
- Kamala Nehru College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Lakshmibai College, B.A. Hindi (H), B.A. Philosophy (H)
- Maitreyi College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Ramanujan College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Ramjas College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.A. History (H)
81-82%
- Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- PGDAV College, B.A. Programme
- Satyawati College, B.A. Hindi (H)
80-81%
- Aryabhatta College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- College of Vocational Studies, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Dyal Singh College, B.A. Hindi (H), B.A. Urdu (H)
- Janki Devi Memorial College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Kalindi College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Mata Sundri College for Women, B.A. Philosophy (H)
- PGDAV College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Rajdhani College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, B.A. Hindi (H)
- Sri Aurobindo College (Day), B.A. Hindi (H)
- Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.A. Programme