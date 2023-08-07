Delhi University To Release First List Of Vacant Seats Today

DU released the first list of seat allocations on August 1

DU Admissions 2023: Delhi University is all set to release the first list of vacant seats today (August 7). Students who applied to DU and are still looking for a seat in one of the affiliated colleges can check the list of available seats on the official websites at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

DU released the first list of seat allocations on August 1. The university considered 202,416 eligible candidates for seat allocation based on their preference for the programme and college combination. A total of 85,853 allocations have been done in the First CSAS round itself and 7,042 candidates have got their first preference, as per a PTI report. About 22,000 participants have been allocated a seat from their first five preferences.

Candidates who wanted to secure the allocated courses and colleges had time till 4:59 pm on August 6 for payments against the allocated seat.

Delhi University will release the second allocation list on August 10, after that candidates can accept the allocated course and college by August 13. Candidates can make the payment by August 15.

The university will release another list of vacant seats on August 17, following which the third merit list will release on August 22.

In case of failure to pay the admission fee within the stipulated time, the provisionally allocated seat will be cancelled, and the candidate will not be considered for any subsequent allocation rounds in the current year.

According to the DU Website, compartment students can get admission to the University provided the result of the compartment exam is declared before the admission process is completed and seats are available. Candidates are supposed to update the online registration form by filling in their latest marks, possibly till the end of admissions, while the registration portal is open.

BCom has emerged as one of the most preferred courses across the university, as a total of 72,769 students applied for the programme. BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) English with 67,686 and 62,680 registrations, respectively, come next.