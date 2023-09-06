Delhi University Releases NCWEB Special Cut-Off List 2023, Admission Begins Today

Candidates can check the cut-off list on the official website.

Delhi University (DU) has released the special cut-off list for admissions to BA (programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2023-2024. The admission process begins today (September 6) and will end on September 7 at 11.59pm.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the cut-off list of the DU NCWEB on the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.

The cut-off list is categorised according to General, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories.

For general category candidates, the DU NCWEB special cut-off for the BCom course stands at 86% for Miranda House College and 85% for Hansraj College. Only female candidates are eligible for admission under the NCWEB. The cut-off list is available in PDF format for both BA and BCom programs.

To download the DU NCWEB special cut-off list for 2023, follow these steps:

Visit the official website at du.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Special cut-off list 2023-2024 for NCWEB."

A new PDF will appear on your screen.

Check the cut-off list for BA (Program) and BCom program.

Download the PDF and retain a hard copy for future reference.

The official release reads, "The Special Cut-Off list for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2023-2024 is being notified /displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 5th September, 2023. Online Admission shall commence from Wednesday, the 6th September, 2023."