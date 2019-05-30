Delhi University To Begin Online Registration Process For Undergraduate Admission Today

DU Admission 2019 will begin today on the University's official website

DU Admission 2019: The registration for undergraduate admission at Delhi University colleges begins today i.e, May 30. Candidates applying for DU colleges may check the official website du.ac.in . The registration for all courses and for the students of all categories will be completely online. The admission forms will be available on the university's official website's online admission portal, along with registration details and further procedures. The university will also conduct 'Open Days' to help aspirants understand the admission process. These will be held on May 31, June 3 and June 8 at the North Campus Conference Centre and on June 4, 6, 7 and 10 at various off campus colleges.

DU Admission: Documents Required

For the registration process, candidates must have a few documents in hand. These include passport size photograph of the candidate, scanned signature, self attested copy of Class X board certificate, class XII marksheet, etc. Candidate must sign each document being uploaded for the registration process.

DU Admission: How to Register

Step 1: Click on the link for admissions portal on the official website

Step 2: The aspirants need to register online by entering their name, date of birth, category, gender, nationality etc.

Step 3: Candidates will have to give their email IDs and create a password DU admission portal

Step 4: After entering the required details, click on register button. After this a confirmation mail will be sent to the email ID registered by the candidate along with the "registrations details" pdf. Candidates may save the pdf for future reference.

DU Admission: How to Apply

Step 1: After successful registration, candidates need to login to the admission portal for their respective portal.

Step 2: Enter your registered email ID and password.

Step 3: Click on login

Step 4: After the login, a declaration will be displayed. Candidates must read it and click on continue

Step 5: The application form in divided into 8 tabs - Personal details, Bank Details, Academic Details, Merit Based Course selection, Entrance Based Course selection, sport band emails and ECA.

Candidates must fill in all the details. It must be noted that candidates applying for Sports and ECA quota have to pay Rs 100 extra along with the application fees.

While registration for undergraduate courses begin today, the process for the post graduate programmes, post graduate diplomas and M.Phil and Ph.D programs will being on June 3. The Delhi University is considering to provide full scholarships to students whose both parents are deceased or unemployed. The university will waive half of the fee for the students whose earning member has deceased, in order to cover the college fees.

