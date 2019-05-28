Delhi University Registration Likely From May 30; List Of Documents

DU admission 2019 likely to begin from May 30

Delhi University is likely to begin online registration for admissions in Undergraduate courses on May 30, 2019. The registration has to be done online. The link for registration will be updated on the official website of the University. The first merit list is likely to be released after a week from the registration process. The applicant must have a photocopy of all the documents listed below. On each photocopy, applicant must sign and write "self-attested". After this, scan all these self-attested copies and keep them saved on the device from which you intend to complete your registration process for DU Admission 2019.

DU Admission 2019: Documents Required for Online Registration

As per the admission guidelines in 2018, students would require to upload the following documents during the registration process:

Passport size photograph of the candidate

Scanned signature of the candidate

Self-attested copy of Class X Board Certificate

Self-attested copy of Class XII Mark sheet

SC/ST/PwD/KM/CW certificate, if applicable

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate issued on or after March 31, 2019

EWS Certificate issued by SDM certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category

Self-attested copy of Sports and/or Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s), if applicable

The only change in the list of documents this year is the EWS category certificate which is mandatory if a candidate seeks admission on EWS quota seats.

Click here for more Education News