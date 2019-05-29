Delhi University Registration Begins Soon; 10 Points

Delhi University admission 2019: The registration process for Undergraduate courses will begin soon.

Delhi University (DU) will start the admission process for Undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated with the varsity from Thursday, reports Press Trust of India. The varsity is expected to release further details regarding the DU admission to merit-based and entrance based courses in the varsity today or tomorrow. The news agency also reported that the University gave the direction to various colleges for forensic test of applicants' documents Tuesday after a meeting of its admission committee. More than 50 thousand seats are up for grabs in colleges which include top ranked institutions like St. Stephen's College, Hindu College, Lady Sri Ram College, Sri Ram College of Commerce and Miranda House.

DU admission 2019: Registration process will be done separately for some colleges, which include St. Stephen's College.

DU admission 2019: 10 important points