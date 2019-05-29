Delhi University Registration Begins Soon; 10 Points

Delhi University (DU) will start the admission process for Undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated with the varsity from Thursday, reports Press Trust of India. The varsity is expected to release further details regarding the DU admission to merit-based and entrance based courses in the varsity today or tomorrow. The news agency also reported that the University gave the direction to various colleges for forensic test of applicants' documents Tuesday after a meeting of its admission committee. More than 50 thousand seats are up for grabs in colleges which include top ranked institutions like St. Stephen's College, Hindu College, Lady Sri Ram College, Sri Ram College of Commerce and Miranda House.
DU admission 2019: Registration process will be done separately for some colleges, which include St. Stephen's College.
DU admission 2019: 10 important points
- The admission process will be conducted for two types of courses in the affiliated colleges; merit-based (cut-off based) and entrance based. Separate admission procedures will the undertaken for both merit-based and entrance-based admissions.
- The admission process will be held through the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in. A special link will be provided for entering student's details.
- The first cut-off list, based on which the merit-based admission process will be done, is likely to be released a week after the completion of registration process.
- The Delhi University has decided to put the marksheets and other academic documents of students seeking admission to its colleges to forensic test this year.
- The varsity's admission committee, however, is yet to finalise the agency to hold the entrance tests for admission to its various courses and according to reports, task is likely to be assigned to the NTA or National Testing Agency, the newly formed Agency under the aegis of Ministry of Human Resource Development.
- The varsity is also contemplating to issue smart identity cards to its students from this year.
- The university has also tied up with the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level education board which conducts Secondary and Higher Secondary certificate exams, this year to gain direct access to the class 12 results of students.
- According to an official, "in case documents submitted by a student are found fake, a case will be filed with police". Last year, the Delhi Police had registered an FIR against former Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Baisoya for allegedly furnishing fake mark sheet to get admission in the Delhi University.
- This time, the work of the colleges will be easier as the weightage calculation with respect to different boards will be automated, reports PTI. "The CBSE has a ratio of 70:30 for theory and practical and this is accepted as a standard by the DU for admission. Students from other boards, where the ratio might differ, seeking admission to the varsity while filling forms, will be provided the breakup in the 70:30 ratio automatically, thus easing the work of the colleges and maintaining accuracy," an official said.
- The varsity on Tuesday released a list of documents required for the registration process. Check here.