DTE Maharashtra Declares MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 Result MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 result has been declared. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the same from the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT DTE Maharashtra MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 Result: Know How To Check New Delhi: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has declared the MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 result. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the same from the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in. With the highest percentage being 82.5, the exam had witnessed 92.6% attendance. Out of the total 106448 candidates who had actually registered for the exam, 98606 candidates had appeared for it. Registration for the exam was held in January-February 2018.



MBA CET 2018 results have been announced online. Candidates should download the file and check their roll numbers.

DTE Maharashtra MBA CET 2018 Result: How to check

The candidates who have appeared for DTE Maharashtra MBA exams 2018, may follow these steps to check their results:



Step 1: Go to the official website of DET Maharashtra, http://dtemaharashtra.gov.in/ (You will be directed to DTE Maharashra MBA results)



Step 2: Click on the results link given there: "Click Here for MBA 2018 Result Published on 19th March 2018"



Step 3: On next page open - a pdf file - check your results; you may search your results using your registration number or roll number or name



Click here for more



Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has declared the MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 result. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the same from the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in. With the highest percentage being 82.5, the exam had witnessed 92.6% attendance. Out of the total 106448 candidates who had actually registered for the exam, 98606 candidates had appeared for it. Registration for the exam was held in January-February 2018. The exam was held on 10-11 March 2018.MBA CET 2018 results have been announced online. Candidates should download the file and check their roll numbers.The candidates who have appeared for DTE Maharashtra MBA exams 2018, may follow these steps to check their results:Step 1: Go to the official website of DET Maharashtra, http://dtemaharashtra.gov.in/ (You will be directed to DTE Maharashra MBA results)Step 2: Click on the results link given there: "Click Here for MBA 2018 Result Published on 19th March 2018" Step 3: On next page open - a pdf file - check your results; you may search your results using your registration number or roll number or nameClick here for more Education News