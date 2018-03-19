DTE Maharashtra Declares MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 Result

DTE Maharashtra MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 Result: Know How To Check
New Delhi: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has declared the MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 result. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the same from the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in. With the highest percentage being 82.5, the exam had witnessed 92.6% attendance. Out of the total 106448 candidates who had actually registered for the exam, 98606 candidates had appeared for it. Registration for the exam was held in January-February 2018. The exam was held on 10-11 March 2018.
MBA CET 2018 results have been announced online. Candidates should download the file and check their roll numbers.
DTE Maharashtra MBA CET 2018 Result: How to check
The candidates who have appeared for DTE Maharashtra MBA exams 2018, may follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1: Go to the official website of DET Maharashtra, http://dtemaharashtra.gov.in/ (You will be directed to DTE Maharashra MBA results)
Step 2: Click on the results link given there: "Click Here for MBA 2018 Result Published on 19th March 2018"
Step 3: On next page open - a pdf file - check your results; you may search your results using your registration number or roll number or name