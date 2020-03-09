DST To Set Up Technology Innovation Hub At IIT Kanpur

DST will set up Technology Hub at IIT Kanpur

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) will set up the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Kanpur. It will be a five year project with a funding of more than Rs. 120 Crores. . The Hub will be a single point of source for all information related to the cyber security and applications. It will be the source of fundamental knowledge and technologies that will be needed to keep India prepared for the next generation of technologies.

The Hub will build on existing Center for Cyber security of Critical Infrastructure (C3i) at IIT Kanpur, and will address security issues at nine abstraction layers from hardware upwards. Its focus will be on three verticals: Critical Infrastructure, Automotive and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle security.

Four major charters of TIH are: R&D in domains as listed above; strong industrial collaboration for joint development and transfer of technologies; creation of startup ecosystem to graduate at least 30 startups dedicated to novel and indigenous cyber security products and services; and human resource development including faculty, PhDs, masters, undergraduates, as well as training of large number of professionals outside the institute.

The TIH has been named NaTCyCPS (pronounced natsyps) - which stands for National Technology Hub for Cyber Security of Cyber Physical systems.

IIT Kanpur will partner with SEALS lab in IIT Kharagpur, Cyber Security groups at IISc, IIIT Allahabad and AKTU Lucknow as initial national academic partners. The initial international partners are University of California, San Diego, New York University, New York and Abu-Dhabi Campus, Tel Aviv University and Ben Gurion University in Israel.

Click here for more Education News