DRDO Invites Applications For Paid Internship, No Exam Required, Check Details

DRDO Internship 2026: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications for paid internships at the Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior. Eligible candidates will not have to appear for a written examination to be selected. The application deadline is November 14, 2026. A total of eight internship positions are available.

The internship will last six months, during which selected students will work on various projects alongside senior DRDO officials. The programme aims to provide candidates with practical experience and enhance their subject knowledge, helping them prepare for careers in their respective fields.

DRDO Internship 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Subject Code Subject Vacancies Eligibility 01 Biological Sciences 03 Candidates pursuing an MSc or equivalent degree in Biological Sciences, including Biotechnology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Toxicology or Immunology, must be in their third or fourth semester. Candidates pursuing a BTech degree must be in their seventh or eighth semester. 02 Chemical Sciences 03 Candidates pursuing an MSc or equivalent degree in Chemistry, including Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry, must be in their third or fourth semester at a recognised university. 03 Engineering 02 Candidates pursuing a BE/BTech degree in Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology or Computer Science must be in their seventh or eighth semester. Total 08

Age Limit

Applicants must be below 28 years of age as of November 14, 2026.

Programme: DRDO Paid Internship Scheme 2026

Organisation: Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior

Duration: Six months

Stipend: Rs 5,000 per month

Total stipend: Rs 30,000 for six months

Last date to apply: November 14, 2026

Notification to selected candidates: December 1, 2026

Internship commencement date: January 1, 2027

DRDO Internship 2026: Check Detailed Notification Here



DRDO Internship 2026: Selection Process

The selection process does not include a written examination. Applicants must meet the prescribed eligibility criteria and submit all the required documents along with their applications.

If required, the selection process may also include a telephonic interview or a video conference. Only shortlisted candidates will receive internship offer letters.

Candidates should ensure that their applications are complete and contain accurate information, as incomplete applications will be rejected.

DRDO Paid Internship 2026: Application Process

Candidates must apply offline for the paid internship. The application form is available in the official recruitment notification. Applicants should download the form, take a printout, and fill it in with the required details.

Candidates must enter the relevant subject code and subject name, along with their personal details, including their full name, date of birth, permanent address, mobile number, email ID, and identity proof details. They must also provide their degree details and preferred internship period.

Applicants are required to provide details of their educational qualifications, including the class or degree, year of passing, subject, and marks obtained.

After completing the form, candidates must enter the date, sign the application, and provide the required address details.

Key Documents Required

Candidates must attach the following documents to their applications:

A passport-size photograph

A sponsorship letter

A detailed resume

Self-attested copies of the required documents

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Bank account details

After attaching all the required documents, candidates must send their completed applications to the following postal address:

Director, DRDE, DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Jhansi Road, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, PIN Code: 474002.

Alternatively, candidates can scan their completed applications and email them to director.drde@gov.in and hrd.drde@gov.in.

For further details, applicants can visit the official DRDO website at "drdo.gov.in" (https://www.drdo.gov.in/).