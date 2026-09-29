DRDO Invites Applications For 30 Paid Internships For BE/BTech, MSc Students

The Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC), under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has invited applications for its 2026 internship programme. Eligible B.E./B.Tech and M.Sc students can apply for the six-month internship.

The last date to apply is October 11, 2026.

A total of 30 internship positions are available. Of these, 12 are for Electrical, Electronics and Communication, and Electronics and Telecommunication disciplines. Another 13 positions are available for Computer Science and Information Technology, while five are for Mechanical Engineering.

DRDO Internship 2026: Eligibility

Final-year B.E./B.Tech students and second-year M.Sc students can apply. Engineering students must have a minimum CGPA of 7.5 in all previous semesters, while M.Sc students should have at least 70 per cent marks in their first year.

Applicants must be enrolled in a full-time course at an AICTE- or UGC-approved college or university. Candidates should also be below 25 years of age.

Read full notice here

Internship Duration And Stipend

The internship will be for six months. Selected students will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month, subject to completing at least 15 working days at the lab each month. The stipend will be paid in two instalments, after three months and after completing six months.

Selection And Application

Candidates will be selected based on their previous academic performance and an online interview or interaction, if required. Interested students can visit the official DRDO website and apply by filling out the internship form and sending it to hrd.casdic@gov.in.