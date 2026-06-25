DRDO Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory Hiring 77 Apprentices For 2026-27

- DRDO invites applications for 77 apprentice vacancies at DEAL Dehradun for 2026-27 training year
- Vacancies include Graduate, Diploma, and ITI Apprentices for hands-on defence technology training
- Applications must be submitted via NATS or NAPS portals by July 22, 2026
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for 77 apprentice vacancies at the Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) in Dehradun for the 2026-27 training year. This recruitment offers a valuable opportunity for candidates to gain practical experience in one of India's leading defence research institutions.
Vacancy Details
The recruitment drive aims to fill posts under three categories:
- Graduate Apprentices
- Diploma Apprentices
- ITI Apprentices
Selected candidates will receive hands-on training in advanced defence technologies, helping them build strong technical skills and industry experience.
Application Mode and Last Date
Candidates must apply through the official apprenticeship portals:
- National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)
- National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS)
The last date to submit applications is July 22, 2026. Applicants are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.
How to Apply
Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for DRDO DEAL Recruitment 2026:
- Visit the official NATS or NAPS portal and complete registration.
- Fill in all required details such as personal information, educational qualifications, and category.
- Upload necessary documents, including photograph and signature.
- Pay the application fee, if applicable.
- Carefully review all the entered details.
- Submit the application form.
- Download and keep a copy of the submitted form for future use.