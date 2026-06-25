DRDO Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory Hiring 77 Apprentices For 2026-27

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for 77 apprentice vacancies at the Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) in Dehradun for the 2026-27 training year. This recruitment offers a valuable opportunity for candidates to gain practical experience in one of India's leading defence research institutions.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill posts under three categories:

Graduate Apprentices

Diploma Apprentices

ITI Apprentices

Selected candidates will receive hands-on training in advanced defence technologies, helping them build strong technical skills and industry experience.

Read Official Notice Here

Application Mode and Last Date

Candidates must apply through the official apprenticeship portals:

National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS)

The last date to submit applications is July 22, 2026. Applicants are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

How to Apply

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for DRDO DEAL Recruitment 2026: