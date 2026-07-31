DRDO Opens Apprentice Recruitment 2026 For ITI, Diploma Graduates, Check Details

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), has invited applications for engagement of ITI, Diploma, and Graduate Apprentices. Eligible candidates can submit their applications in the prescribed format by August 21, 2026.

According to the official advertisement, the apprenticeship training will be conducted at Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), Timarpur, Delhi, under the Ministry of Defence. The training period will be 12 months, and selected candidates will receive a stipend as per the applicable rules.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive includes apprenticeship opportunities in three categories:

ITI Apprentice

Diploma Apprentice - 41 vacancies

Graduate Apprentice

The number of apprenticeship positions may change depending on the laboratory's requirements.

Educational Qualification

ITI Apprentice: Candidates should have passed Class 10 and secured a First Division in ITI in any of the following trades:

Fitter

Electronics Mechanic

Electrician

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)

Machinist

Carpenter

Diploma Apprentice: Candidates must have obtained a First Division Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Instrumentation or Computer Science, along with Class 10 in First Division.

Graduate Apprentice: Applicants should possess a First Division in any of the following:

BSc in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Computer Science

BA or BCom.

BE/BTech in Electronics, Mechanical, Electrical, Communication Engineering, VLSI or Chemical Engineering from a recognised university or institution.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who completed their qualifying degree or diploma in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 or 2026 are eligible to apply. Those who passed before 2022 are not eligible.

Only candidates who completed their qualifying course as regular students can apply.

Diploma and Graduate Apprentice applicants must register on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal, while ITI candidates must be registered on the Apprenticeship India portal before applying.

Reservation for SC, ST, OBC, PwD, and EWS candidates will be provided as per the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961, the Apprenticeship Rules, 1992, and the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Rules, 2015.

How To Apply

Candidates must send the duly filled application form along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents by post to:

Director, SSPL

Kind Attention: HRD

Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL)

DRDO, Lucknow Road, Timarpur, Delhi - 110054

The application must reach the laboratory on or before August 21, 2026.

Important Points

The apprenticeship training will be for 12 months.

All communication, including offer letters, will be sent only through email.

Selected candidates will have to submit a Police Verification Certificate after joining.

Completion of the apprenticeship does not guarantee employment in DRDO or SSPL.

SSPL reserves the right to increase or decrease the number of apprenticeship positions or cancel the recruitment process without assigning any reason.

Check the detailed notification here