Dibrugarh University Releases Even Semester Exam Result For Undergraduate Courses

Dibrugarh University result for BA, BSC, BCom even semester exam released

Dibrugarh University Result 2019: Dibrugarh University has announced the result for 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. Examinations, 2019 today. The result is available on the University's official website. The overall pass percentage is 45.85 per cent for BA 6th semester - 23.51 per cent qualified in the General stream and 53.84 per cent have qualified with a Major. 40.85 per cent have qualified in B.Sc. 6th Semester exam - 33.44 per cent passed in the General stream and 41.32 per cent have passed with a Major. The overall pass percentage for B.Com. 6th semester is 51.23 per cent - 31.39 per cent passed in General stream and 62.44 per cent have passed with a Major.

Students who appeared in the Dibrugarh University Even Semester examination for BA, B.Com., or B.Sc. will be able to check their result from any of the following website:

www.exametc.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.dibru.net

Dibrugarh University Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Click on the result link for your respective course and semester.

Step four: A pdf will open. Save it and check for your roll number under the concerned college name.

The university has also released the list of the best graduates, and merit list for each stream. Students can check the same under the results tab on the University's official website.

The University had released Odd semester exam results in February 2019.

Meanwhile, the University released the result for B.Ed. CET exam yesterday. The result for B>Ed. CET is available through the link available on the homepage of the Dibrugarh University website, dibru.ac.in.

