Dibrugarh University Result: 1st, 2nd, 3rd Sem Degree Results Out; Direct Results' Links Here

Dibrugarh University Result 019: Released @ dibru.net, indiaresults.com, and exametc.com

Dibrugarh University result: Dibrugarh University result for odd semester TDC exams have been released on the official websites and the third party websites affiliated with the varsity. The Dibrugarh University results of 1st, 3rd and 5th semester Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) exams held in November, 2018 have been released on the official websites. The Dibrugarh University Three-year Degree Courses (TDC) results can be accessed from the official website dibru.net and other third party websites like indiaresults.com and exametc.com. The official website of Dibrugarh University result is not responding currently, however, the students may check their results from the third party websites mentioned above.

Dibrugarh University result: Direct link

Dibrugarh University Result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your Dibrugarh University result:

Step 1 : Go to official website for Dibrugarh University: www.dibru.net.

Step 2 : Click on the results tab.

Step 3 : Click on the result link for your respective course and semester.

Step 4 : A pdf will open. Save it and check for your roll number under the concerned college name.

The pdf has roll numbers of only those candidates who have passed in the exam.

For marks list, students should visit any of the following websites:

www.indiaresults.com

www.exametc.com



Dibrugarh University result: List of results published recently

B.A. 1 (New Course Examination)

B.A. 1S (Old Course Examination)

B.A. 3 (New Course Examination)

B.A. 3S (Old Course Examination)

B.A. 5 (New Course Examination)

B.A. 5S (Old Course Examination)

B.COM. 1 (New Course Examination)

B.COM. 1S (Old Course Examination)

B.COM. 3 (New Course Examination)

B.COM. 3S (Old Course Examination)

B.COM. 5 (New Course Examination)

B.COM. 5S (Old Course Examination)

B.SC 1 (New Course Examination)

B.SC 1S (Old Course Examination)

B.SC 3 (New Course Examination)

B.SC 3S (Old Course Examination)

B.SC 5 (New Course Examination)

B.SC 5S (Old Course Examination)

