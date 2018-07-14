Dibrugarh University Result 2018 Released @ Dibru.Net, Exametc.com; Check Now

Dibrugarh University results 2018 are available at exametc.com and dibru.net

Dibrugarh University Result 2018: Dibrugarh University has released several degree results for examinations held in May 2018 on the official websites and also on the affiliated website of the varsity. Dibrugarh University results 2018 are available on these websites: www.indiaresults.com, www.exametc.com, www.dibru.net, and www.dibruonline.in:8080/examResult. A direct link to these websites can be found at the official website of the varsity, dibru.ac.in. The Assam-based university has released sixth semester results of Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Arts (B.A). The University also released B.Sc, B.A and B.Com fourth and second semester results.

Before this, Dibrugarh University had released the odd semester result for BA, BSc, BCom. courses in February on the official website (www.dibru.net).

The university has released results for both old and new scheme programmes.

Dibrugarh University Result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your Dibrugarh University results of 2nd, 4th and 6th semester B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com. examinations held in May 2018:

Step 1 : Got to official Dibrugarh University website: www.dibru.net

Step 2 : Click on the result link available.

Step 3 : On next page open -- a pdf file -- search for your examination roll number and check your results.

Dibrugarh University Result 2018: List of results released today

Dibrugarh University has released following results today:

B.Sc. VI Sem (New/Old Course) Exam Result May 2018

B.Sc. IV Sem (New/Old Course) Exam Result May 2018

B.Sc. II Sem (New/Old Course) Exam Result May 2018

B.Com. VI Sem (New/Old Course) Exam Result May 2018

B.Com. IV Sem (New/Old Course) Exam Result May 2018

B.Com. II Sem (New/Old Course) Exam Result May 2018

B.A. VI Sem (New/Old Course) Exam Result May 2018

