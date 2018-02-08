Dibrugarh University Degree Exam Result For Odd Semesters Declared At Dibru.net Dibrugarh University has released the result for BA, BSc, BCom. first, third and fifth semester results has been released today on the official website.

"This is for information of all concerned that the results of the First, Third and Fifth Semester B.A./B.Sc./B.Corn. Examinations of Dibrugarh University held in November, 2017 shall be declared on 8th February (Thursday), 2018 at 11.00 A.M.," said the notification.



How to check Dibrugarh University Degree Result?





Step one: Got to official Dibrugarh University website: www.dibru.net

Step two: Click on the result link available.

Step three: Enter your details and submit.

Step four: View and download your result.



Candidates should make sure to enter correct details. If the website is unresponsive, students should wait and try again to check their result after some time.



