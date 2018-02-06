Dibrugarh University November Exam Results Date Released; Check Here According to a notification from Dibrugarh University that the degree first, third and fifth semester results will be released on February 8, 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Dibrugarh University Results will be released @ Dibru.net New Delhi: Dibrugarh University has released a major update on the degree examination results today. According to a notification from Dibrugarh University that the degree first, third and fifth semester results will be released on February 8, 2018. The results will be declared on the official results website of the university. The notification also said the marksheets of the candidates who have appeared for November 2017 examinations will be dispatched later and that will be notified later.



"This is for information of all concerned that the results of the First, Third and Fifth Semester B.A./B.Sc./B.Corn. Examinations of Dibrugarh University held in November, 2017 shall be declared on 8th February (Thursday), 2018 at 11.00 A.M.," said the notification.

Dibrugarh University Result: How to check Dibrugarh University Results will be released @ Dibru.net



The candidates may check their results on these websites: www.dibru.net and http://dibruonline.in:8080/examResult.



"The results shall be available in the websites www.dibru.net and http://dibruonline.in:8080/examResult," the Dibrugarh University notification added.



"The marksheets of the candidates shall be dispatched at a later date which shall be notified by the University accordingly," it said.



The notification from Deputy Controller of Examinations (A), Dibrugarh University was addressed to the Controller of Examinations, Dibrugarh University, the Director, College Development Council, Dibrugarh University, and to the Principals of the affiliated Colleges of Dibrugarh University.



