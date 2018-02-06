Dibrugarh University November Exam Results Date Released; Check Here

According to a notification from Dibrugarh University that the degree first, third and fifth semester results will be released on February 8, 2018.

Education | | Updated: February 06, 2018 22:22 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dibrugarh University November Exam Results Date Released; Check Here

Dibrugarh University Results will be released @ Dibru.net

New Delhi:  Dibrugarh University has released a major update on the degree examination results today. According to a notification from Dibrugarh University that the degree first, third and fifth semester results will be released on February 8, 2018. The results will be declared on the official results website of the university. The notification also said the marksheets of the candidates who have appeared for November 2017 examinations will be dispatched later and that will be notified later.

"This is for information of all concerned that the results of the First, Third and Fifth Semester B.A./B.Sc./B.Corn. Examinations of Dibrugarh University held in November, 2017 shall be declared on 8th February (Thursday), 2018 at 11.00 A.M.," said the notification.
 

Dibrugarh University Result: How to check

dibrugarh university result 2018, dibrugarh university result, www.dibru.net, dibrugarh university result 2017, www.dibru.ac.in result 2017, www.dibru.ac.in result 2016, www.dibru.ac.in, dibru.ac.in result 2017, dibru. net, www.dibru.online, dibru.net, www.dibru.ac.in result 2018,
Dibrugarh University Results will be released @ Dibru.net

The candidates may check their results on these websites: www.dibru.net and http://dibruonline.in:8080/examResult.

"The results shall be available in the websites www.dibru.net and http://dibruonline.in:8080/examResult," the Dibrugarh University notification added.

"The marksheets of the candidates shall be dispatched at a later date which shall be notified by the University accordingly," it said. 

Comments
Close [X]
The notification from Deputy Controller of Examinations (A), Dibrugarh University was addressed to the Controller of Examinations, Dibrugarh University, the Director, College Development Council, Dibrugarh University, and to the Principals of the affiliated Colleges of Dibrugarh University.

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

Dibrugarh universitydibrugarh university result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................