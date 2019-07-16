Dibrugarh University To Release Even Semester Result Today

Dibrugarh University result for even semester exams will be released today

Dibrugarh University Result 2019: Dibrugarh University will announce the result for 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. Examinations,2019 today. The result will be available on the University's official website after 11:00 am. Students who appeared in the even semester examination will be able to check their result using their examination roll numbers. The University had released Odd semester exam results in February 2019.

Dibrugarh University Result 2019: Where To Check?

Students who appeared in the Dibrugarh University Even Semester exams will be able to check their result from the following website:

www.exametc.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.dibru.net

Dibrugarh University Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Click on the result link for your respective course and semester.

Step four: A pdf will open. Save it and check for your roll number under the concerned college name.

Apart from the qualifying status and marks of the students, the university will also release the list of the best graduates, and merit list for each stream. Students can check the same under the results tab on the University's official website.

