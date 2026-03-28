Despite Job Struggles, Eye Surgery, This UP Boy Clears CA Exam With All India Rank 35

CA Intermediate Exam Results January 2026: In a testament to determination prevailing over adversity, Mohd Kaif Khan cleared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate examination while balancing work, recovering from a medical condition, and managing personal setbacks. He secured the All India Rank (AIR) 35 in the January 2026 results declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, scoring a total of 436 marks with distinction in both groups.

While managing a job alongside his studies, he was left with nearly 50 lectures pending. In June 2025, he decided to quit his job to focus entirely on the examination and spent the next two months completing his backlog and revising the syllabus. However, just weeks before the exam, he was diagnosed with diplopia and underwent eye surgery on October 1, following which he had to take 10 to 15 days of rest.

In another setback, his bag containing all his notes was stolen shortly before the examination. Despite this, Kaif chose to appear for the exam, determined to continue his efforts. He eventually cleared the examination and secured AIR 35.

Originally from Azamgarh, Kaif moved to Bhiwandi around four years ago during his school years when his father was undergoing treatment there. Following his father's demise, he took on family responsibilities at a young age. Coming from a financially constrained background, he began working from Class 11 to support his household. He is one of six siblings, two of whom are currently in school.

He secured 81 marks in Advanced Accounting, 66 in Corporate and Other Laws, 68 in Taxation, 83 in Cost and Management Accounting, 74 in Auditing and Ethics, and 64 in Financial Management and Strategic Management.