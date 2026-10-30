Design Entrance Exams 2027: Registration Closes On October 31, Here's How To Apply

UCEED, CEED 2027 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is going to close the registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) tomorrow, October 31, 2026. Those who are still left to apply for the exam must complete the application process before the deadline to be eligible for the test.

To register for the exam, candidates must visit the official website and fill out the form. Once the regular registration window closes, applicants can apply for the exam with a late fee from November 1 to 6, 2026.

Students who have passed Class XII (or equivalent) in 2026, or appearing in 2027, in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts & Humanities) are eligible to appear for UCEED 2027.

Candidates must have completed a graduate degree/ diploma/ postgraduate degree program having a minimum duration of three years (after class 10+2) or must be appearing for the final examination of such a program by July 2027, or must have passed the 5-year Government Diploma in Art (G. D. Art) (after class 10) by July 2027 are eligible to apply for the CEED exam.

The UCEED, CEED exam is set to be conducted on January 17, 2027.

UCEED, CEED Registration 2027: Steps To Apply

To apply for the exam, applicants must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the active registration link.

Step 3: Register for the exam by providing details such as mobile number and email ID.

Step 4: Now log in to the portal using the credentials sent on the email address.

Step 5: Fill out the application form using the personal and academic details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents as per the prescribed specifications.

Step 7: Pay the application fee using an online payment method.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

CEED, UCEED 2027 Examination Cities

The exam will be held only in the following 30 cities in India: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Ernakulam, Goa, Guwahati, Hubballi (Hubli), Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Silchar, Solapur, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Visakhapatnam.