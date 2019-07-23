Demand For Humanities, Languages Subjects In 'Direct Admission For Students Abroad' Scheme

Mr Viswam demanded DASA to be extended to humanities and languages.

A demand for including humanities and languages subjects in Direct Admission for Students Abroad or DASA scheme was raised in the Parliament recently by Binoy Viswam, Member of Parliament from Kerala. The issue was mentioned while the CPI member was talking about problems being faced by NRI or Non Resident Indian students from various countries, particularly Gulf countries.

Mr Viswam's submission came in a zero hour discussion in the Rajya Sabha on July 19.

"There are thousands of Indians in various Gulf countries. Their children are facing difficulties to continue their education after XII Standard. Many of them are forced to come to India to continue their studies," he said.

"The Government of India has provided a possibility under the Direct Admission for Students Abroad (DASA) scheme. But, this facility is offered only to students belonging to science branches i.e., engineering, medicine and such other courses. But, students who wish to continue their studies in humanities and languages cannot do it since they are not eligible to get seat under DASA," he added.

He demanded DASA to be extended to those students who want to pursue their studies in humanities and languages.

"There are so many important universities and institutions in our country which are well-known for their courses in humanities and languages, like EFLU, IITs, IIMs and the Central Universities. I request the Government of India to extend DASA to all those students who wish to continue their studies in humanities and languages," he said.

