'NRI Quota Complete Fraud': Top Court Blasts Punjab's MBBS Admissions Rule

The Supreme Court backed the high court's order junking the Punjab government's notification

The NRI quota system in college admissions was nothing but a fraud, the Supreme Court said today as it dismissed the Punjab government's appeal against a high court order that junked amended rules to avail admission to MBBS courses through this quota.

The Punjab government had, in a notification dated August 20, widened the definition of an NRI candidate and made relatives of Non-Resident Indians (NRI) eligible to seek admission to the MBBS course under this quota. The Punjab and Haryana High Court shot down this notification, observing that this "opens the door for potential misuse".

In the Supreme Court today, the Punjab government's counsel said that Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were following a broad definition for NRI quota admissions. "HP, UP, Chandigarh, everyone is following the definition which I am saying... so only I am under (a) narrow definition," he said.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud replied, "You are saying the nearest relation of NRI will also be considered. what is this? just a money-spinning tactic by the state."

The bench, also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala, backed the high court order. "We must stop this NRI quota business now! This is a complete fraud. This is what we are doing to our education system," the Chief Justice said. "Look at the result. Those who got marks three times high won't get admission," he added. Justice Pardiwala said all the applicants are from India. "They are just relatives, tai (aunt), taau (uncle), chacha, chachi."

The Chief Justice said, "What is a ward? you just have to say I am looking after X." He said the court cannot back something that is "blatantly illegal".

There are about 185 NRI quota seats in Punjab's medical and dental colleges.