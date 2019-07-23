CBSE Mulls Holding Practical Exams In External Centres: Report

CBSE has asked schools to give details of infrastructure, such as laboratories and sports grounds.

According to a report published by Hindustan Times, Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is considering holding practical exams for Class 12 students at external centres. Currently, the national Board, which regulates and organises secondary and higher secondary education in the country, holds theory exams outside and theory exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 at the same schools where the students are enrolled at.

In a communication sent to the schools heads, Hindustan Times has also reported that, the Board has asked the schools to give details of infrastructure availability, such as laboratories and sports grounds.

The proposal to conduct the theory exams outside was put forward during the CBSE's examination committee meeting held on June 12, 2019, the report said.

Currently, in Class 12, three forms of assessment have been undertaken per subject; internal assessment/ or practical, board examination and assessment of co-scholastic areas (health and physical education including work education, general studies).

According a March 2019 document accessed by NDTV, a proposal from the Board suggests compulsory portion of internal assessment or project work or practical in all subjects of at least 20 marks.

Currently, the ratio of internal assessment / practical: board exam/ year end exam in Mathematics, Languages, Political Science, and Legal Studies is 0:100 while Humanities / Commerce Based Subjects and some other subjects have a ratio of 20:80. This ration in Science based subjects and some other subjects is 30:70. In Fine Arts and some other subjects, the ratio is 70:30.

The proposed changes in the assessment pattern is part of Board's continuous efforts to make "changes in the assessment and evaluation practices almost every year to eventually reach the goal of achieving the aforementioned skills for all its students," according to the document.

As on May 5, 2019, CBSE has 21,271 schools in India and 228 schools in 25 foreign countries affiliated with it. These include 1,138 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 3,011 Government or Aided schools, 16,741 independent schools, 595 Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalayas and 14 Central Tibetan schools, according to the official CBSE data. These schools cater into educational needs of close to 1.25 crores (or 12.5 million) students in India and abroad.

