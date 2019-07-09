No Common Salary Package Proposal Under Consideration For CBSE Teachers: HRD

No proposal under consideration to implement common salary package for CBSE teachers: HRD

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) informed Lok Sabha on Monday that there is no such proposal is under consideration of the Government at present to implement a common salary package for teachers working in CBSE schools across the country. The Ministry also informed the lower house while answering questions asked by member Anil Firojiya that state governments have also not been consulted in this regard.

As on May 5, 2019 the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has 21,271 schools in India and 228 schools in 25 foreign countries affiliated with it. These include 1,138 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 3,011 Government or Aided schools, 16,741 independent schools, 595 Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalayas and 14 Central Tibetan schools, according to the official CBSE data. These schools cater into educational needs of close to 1.25 crores (or 12.5 million) students in India and abroad.

Among these schools, except for the independent schools, all other schools follow salary packages of respective government agencies they work under.

According to reports, most independent or private schools do not have a uniform pattern for the wages provided to the teachers working under these schools. Reports have also said most teachers in private schools have been paid comparatively less salaries than their counterparts in central government or state government schools.

An official from Nagpur-based CBSE School Staff Welfare Association (CSSWA) in last October told Times of India that "CBSE clearly says that salary has to be on par with that of their state government counterparts. But apart from a handful of schools, the salary levels are horrible."

"There are reports of CBSE teachers being paid between Rs10,000 and Rs15,000 per month even after two or three years of service. If they are to be given salary on par with that of state government teachers, then starting payment of non-probationary staffers must be at least Rs25,000 per month," the Times of India report said.

To ensure quality education, the Kerala state government had in 2018 proposed to enact the 'Minimum Wages Act' for teachers in private unaided schools. This was announced by Governor P Sathasivam in his customary address to the Assembly in 2018 Budget session

"This would help attract the best minds to the teaching profession," Mr Sathasivam said in his speech then.

