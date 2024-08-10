Delhi University UG Admission 2024-25: Physical Trials For ECA Quota To Begin On August 12

Delhi University on Saturday released its physical trial schedule for those seeking admission in the 2024-2025 undergraduate academic session through Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) quota.

According to the schedule, the trials for activities like Indian classical dance, Hindi debate, Indian classical and light music, and theatre will commence on August 12.

The trials for sports quota students will commence from August 20 and will be held till August 22.

Students seeking admission through the ECA quota are required to visit their respective trial centres to give their performance tests.

Those qualifying for the physical trials will be given a concession in their academic merit to get admission into specific programmes.

The physical trials for creative writing in Hindi and English will be held on August 16 at Hansraj College.

The dance trials for Indian classical will be held from August 12 to August 17, Indian folk dance from August 20 to August 21, western dance from August 21 to August 22, and choreography on August 23 at Mata Sundari College.

Hindi debate trials will be held between August 12 and August 13 and for English between August 13 to August 22. Their trial centre is Ramjas College.

For digital media like photography, filmmaking and animation, the physical trial will be held on August 20, 21, and 22 at Maharaja Agrasen College.

Fine arts trials for subjects like sketching and painting will commence from August 20 and will be held till August 23 and for sculpture, it will be held on August 23 -- both at Rajdhani College.

For Indian classical and light music the trials will be held between August 12 and 22, western classical and light music between August 22 and 23, Indian instrumental between August 20 and 21, and western instrumental between August 22 and 23. These will be held at Bharati College.

Trials for theatre will be held between August 12 and 21 at Miranda House College.

For quizzes, trials will be held on August 20 at Daulat Ram College, and for Divinity, the trials will be held on August 13 at Guru Teg Bahadur College. Furthermore, for Yoga, the trials will be held between August 21 and 22 and PGDAV College.

Students are required to check the timings for the trials available on the official website of the Delhi University to appear for the test.

This year, Delhi University has allocated five per cent of the total seats in each college for ECA and Sports categories.

