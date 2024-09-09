Advertisement

Delhi University Students Union Elections To Be Held On September 27: All You Need To Know

DUSU serves as representative body for students from most of the colleges and faculties within Delhi University.

Read Time: 2 mins
Delhi University Students Union Elections To Be Held On September 27: All You Need To Know
DUSU Elections 2024: The polls will be conducted on September 27.

The elections for Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) for the 2024-25 academic year will be held on September 27, as per the schedule announced by the university. Students can submit their nominations for the DUSU polls by September 17. Candidates wishing to withdraw their nominations may do so by 12 noon on September 18, with the final list of contesting candidates to be published by 5pm on the same day,  as reported by PTI.

For the DUSU central panel elections, nomination papers must be submitted at the office of Chief Election Officer Satyapal Singh, located in North Campus.

What Is DUSU?

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) serves as the representative body for students from most of the colleges and faculties within Delhi University. Additionally, each individual college has its own students' union, with elections held annually. These student elections are highly competitive and generate significant enthusiasm. Many former DUSU office-bearers have gone on to hold public office at both state and central levels.

How Are Elections Conducted?

DUSU elections are conducted through direct voting by students from the university and its affiliated colleges, typically held between August and September each year.

When Will Elections Be Held?

The polls will be conducted on September 27. The votes will be counted on September 28. Voting will take place for day-time classes between 8.30am and 1pm, and for evening classes from 3pm to 7.30pm, as per the official schedule.

Delhi University Students Union 2023: Winners

Last year, the RSS-affiliated ABVP won three central panel positions, including the presidency, while the Congress' student wing, NSUI, secured the vice-presidency. The elections were held after a gap of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ABVP won three seats (president, secretary, joint secretary). The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the vice-president post in the 2023 DUSU elections. Tushar Dedha from ABVP won the president's post, Abhi Dahiya from NSUI won the vice-president post, Aprajita from ABVP won the secretary post, and Sachin Basla won the joint secretary post.

The last DUSU elections before 2023 were held in 2019. Polls were not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented the 2022 elections.
 

DUSU Polls, Delhi Univeristy, Delhi University Elections
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Delhi University Students Union Elections To Be Held On September 27: All You Need To Know
CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: 1,130 Vacancies, Registration Starts On August 31
