Delhi University Extends PG Admission Registration Deadline to June 9, Check Key Dates

Delhi University PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the registration deadline for admission to its postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session through the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduate Admissions (CSAS-PG).

According to the revised schedule, candidates can now complete the CSAS (PG) 2026 registration process until 4:59 pm on June 9, 2026. The extension provides additional time to applicants who have not yet submitted their applications for postgraduate admissions.

The university has also announced a correction window for candidates who have already registered. The facility will be available from 10 am on June 10, 2026, to 4:59 pm on June 11, 2026, enabling applicants to review and make necessary changes to their submitted forms.

First Round of Allocation and Admissions

Declaration of first CSAS (PG) allocation list: June 15, 2026

Candidates to accept allotted seats: From June 15 to 4:59 pm on June 17, 2026

Departments/Centres/Colleges to verify and approve applications: From June 15 to 4:59 pm on June 18, 2026

Last date for online fee payment: June 19, 2026, by 4:59 pm

Second Round Of Allocation and Admissions

Declaration of second CSAS (PG) allocation list: June 22, 2026, at 4:59 pm

Candidates to accept allotted seats: From 4:59 pm on June 22 to 4:59 pm on June 24, 2026

Departments/Centres/Colleges to verify and approve applications: From 4:59 pm on June 22 to 4:59 pm on June 25, 2026

Last date for online fee payment: June 27, 2026, by 4:59 pm

Applicants seeking admission to Delhi University's postgraduate programmes have been advised to complete their registration and make any necessary corrections within the revised timelines to avoid last-minute difficulties.

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) serves as the central admission portal for postgraduate programmes offered by the university for the 2026-27 academic year.