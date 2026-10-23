Delhi University Outlines Erasmus Mobility Rules For Students, PhD Scholars, Faculty

The University of Delhi (DU) has outlined the eligibility criteria and selection procedures for students, PhD scholars, teaching staff, and non-teaching staff seeking mobility opportunities under its Erasmus agreements with foreign higher education institutions.

The university has prescribed separate selection procedures for students and PhD mobility, as well as for teaching and non-teaching staff. The selection process will depend on whether the Erasmus inter-institutional agreement is coordinated by the concerned department or directly by the university's International Relations office.

Delhi University Erasmus Mobility: Student Selection Process

For agreements coordinated by individual departments under the aegis of the International Relations office, departments will invite applications from eligible students and PhD scholars and screen the applications.

A departmental selection committee will comprise the Head of the Department, the former head or, if the former head has retired, the senior-most faculty member other than the current head, the next senior-most faculty member, a member nominated by the Vice-Chancellor on the recommendation of the Chairperson of International Relations, and the department's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) coordinator.

For agreements coordinated directly by the International Relations office, the office will circulate the call for applications to the concerned departments and colleges and publish it on its website for wider dissemination.

Applications must be complete, forwarded by the Head of the Institution, and submitted before the specified deadline. The International Relations office will screen the applications.

The selection committee will comprise the Chairperson of International Relations, the Dean of Academic Affairs or nominee, the Dean of the concerned faculty or nominee, the Head of the concerned Department or Director of the Centre, and the Chairperson or nominee of the Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council.

Delhi University Erasmus Mobility: Student Eligibility Criteria

Students registered with the University of Delhi can apply for advertised short-term or long-term mobility programmes, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Applicants must have passed all papers in their completed semesters without any essential repeat (ER). If results are unavailable, they must submit their transcripts at the earliest.

Candidates must also meet the minimum attendance requirement of 66.67 per cent and the prescribed cumulative grade point average (CGPA) thresholds:

Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 7.5

Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST): 6.5

Other requirements include the prescribed language proficiency, a valid passport with at least two years of validity remaining, and no previous participation in the mobility programme.

Delhi University Erasmus Mobility: Interview Carries 30% Weightage

For students other than PhD scholars, the selection process will assess academic performance, the statement of purpose, faculty recommendations, departmental contributions, attendance, and interview performance.

The prescribed weightage is as follows:

Academic record: 50 per cent

Statement of Purpose: 5 per cent

Faculty recommendation: 5 per cent

Research and contribution to the department: 5 per cent

Attendance: 5 per cent

Interview: 30 per cent

The interview will assess subject knowledge, communication skills, personality and attitude, clarity of thought, and the candidate's objectives for participating in the exchange programme.

The university's criteria for departmental contributions include participation in student societies, editorial committees, and social outreach programmes, assistance in organising university events, research performance, and contributions to departmental administrative work, including accreditation, internships, and placements.

Delhi University Erasmus Mobility: Eligibility Criteria For PhD Scholars

PhD scholars must have completed their coursework and possess the required language proficiency. They must submit a recommendation letter from their academic supervisor at the University of Delhi.

Candidates must also provide an acceptance letter from a prospective academic supervisor at the host university who is willing to supervise their research and has expertise in the relevant research area.

A valid passport with at least two years of remaining validity is mandatory. Candidates must not have previously availed themselves of mobility under the programme.

Delhi University PhD Mobility: Research Proposal Carries 40% Weightage

The selection of PhD scholars will be based on the following criteria:

Research proposal: 40 per cent

UGC/CSIR National Eligibility Test (NET)/Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): 10 per cent

Alignment between the host supervisor's expertise and the candidate's research area: 20 per cent

Interview: 30 per cent

Preference will be given to candidates who have published research papers in Scopus-indexed journals.

The interview will assess the relevance and originality of the research topic, communication skills, clarity of thought, personality and attitude, and the expected research output from the exchange programme.

Delhi University Erasmus Mobility: Rules For Teaching Staff

Full-time faculty members with at least five years of teaching experience at the University of Delhi can apply for teaching staff mobility. Their academic qualifications and specialisations must align with the requirements of the programme.

Applicants must not have availed themselves of mobility under the programme in the preceding five years and must meet the prescribed language proficiency and programme-specific requirements.

A selection committee comprising the Chairperson of International Relations, the Dean of Academic Affairs, the Dean of the concerned faculty, the Head of the concerned Department or Director of the Centre, and the Chairperson of the Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council will interact with applicants and may recommend suitable candidates to the competent authority.

The competent authority may also nominate faculty members in special circumstances to strengthen academic and research collaborations.

Delhi University Erasmus Mobility: Rules For Non-Teaching Staff

Non-teaching staff applicants must have a recommendation from their Department or Section Head and at least five years of experience at the University of Delhi. Applications are restricted to Group A officers.

The proposed training must align with the officer's job responsibilities. Candidates must possess the required language proficiency and must not have participated in similar mobility programmes or visits during the preceding five years.

The selection committee will comprise the Registrar as Chairperson, the Finance Officer, the Joint Registrars for Establishment (Teaching and Non-Teaching), the Joint Registrar (Human Resource), and a nominee of the Chairperson of International Relations.

The competent authority may nominate officers for staff exchange programmes in special circumstances to help them acquire relevant competencies.

Delhi University Erasmus Mobility: Vice-Chancellor's Powers

The Vice-Chancellor will have the authority to take necessary decisions to address difficulties arising during the implementation or interpretation of the Erasmus mobility agreements. Such decisions will be final and binding.

The notification has been issued with the approval of the competent authority.