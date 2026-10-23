DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 219 Vacancies Across 24 Disciplines

DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Delhi Technological University (DTU) has started the online application process for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 to fill 219 vacancies across 24 disciplines. The recruitment notification, issued under Advertisement No. 04/2026 on October 22, includes backlog vacancies and a special recruitment drive for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the university's official website from October 23, 2026. The last date to apply online is December 7, 2026, at 5 PM. Candidates should carefully check the discipline-specific recruitment rules and eligibility conditions before submitting their forms.

Click here: DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 219 posts across 24 disciplines.

219 posts across 24 disciplines. Computer Science and Engineering: 36 posts, the highest among all disciplines.

36 posts, the highest among all disciplines. Civil Engineering: 20 posts.

20 posts. Production Engineering: 20 posts.

20 posts. Mechanical Engineering: 18 posts.

18 posts. Applied Physics: 15 posts.

15 posts. Category-wise vacancies: 62 Unreserved, 27 Scheduled Caste, 21 Scheduled Tribe, 80 Other Backward Classes and 29 Economically Weaker Section posts.

62 Unreserved, 27 Scheduled Caste, 21 Scheduled Tribe, 80 Other Backward Classes and 29 Economically Weaker Section posts. PwBD vacancies: 17 posts are identified for eligible candidates with benchmark disabilities and are included in the total.

The university has stated that vacancies are provisional and may change according to its requirements. Essential qualifications, relevant branches, experience and pay scales are specified in the discipline-wise recruitment rules provided in Annexure II.

DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can follow these steps to apply online:

Visit the official website at dtu.ac.in.

Open the recruitment section and click on the online application link.

Select the relevant discipline and fill in the required personal, academic and professional details.

Upload the required information and pay the applicable application fee.

Review the form carefully before final submission, as corrections will not be permitted after submission.

Save and print the completed application form for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 2,000 for Unreserved and OBC candidates and Rs 1,000 for eligible EWS, SC and ST candidates. PwBD candidates are exempt from the fee. The selection process includes screening, document verification, a presentation and an interview. Candidates applying for multiple disciplines must submit separate applications and fees.