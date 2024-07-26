Delhi University Introduces Measures To Curb Ragging At Campus

University of Delhi has released a notification citing the various measures that the university is planning to take for facilitating smooth induction of students in the new academic session 2024-25.

The university held a meeting on July 25, 2024 of the proctorial board including officials from the Delhi Police and senior officials from the university wherein a number of important decisions were taken to ensure the maintenance of discipline and prevention of ragging in the campuses.

"A number of important decisions were taken in the meeting to ensure the maintenance of discipline and prevention of ragging in the university and college campuses. In this connection, the colleges and departments have been requested to strictly enforce the rules and regulations issued from time to time, especially the provisions of Ordinances XV-B, XV-C, and The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (14 of 2013)," read the official notification from the university.

As per the university, the following specific measures were discussed which need to be taken up during academic session 2024-25:

-The Supreme Court judgement on ragging has to be strictly followed by all concerned. All students/hostel residents as well as their parents/guardians have been asked to give an undertaking to this effect at the time of admission to respective colleges / departments/centers/halls/hostels as per the web portal http://www.antiragging.inj

-As per UGC instruction, from this year Anti Ragging Day would be observed on August 12 followed by Anti Ragging Week from August 12 to August 18.

-The University will set up two Joint Control Rooms, one each in the North and South Campus (North Campus Tel. No. 27667221 and South Campus Tel. No, 24119832), beginning from August 1, 2024 till August 10, 2024.

-The Anti-Ragging Posters in English and Hindi have been installed at the strategic locations in North and South Campuses, University of Delhi.

-Colleges/ Centres/Hostels have been requested to restrict the entry of outsiders and to prominently display rules regarding prohibition of ragging in their respective institutions.

-All Colleges/Faculties/Departments/Hostels have been requested to form Anti-ragging/Disciplinary Committee and Vigilance Squad taking help of NCC/NSS student volunteers wherever possible to monitor ragging.

-Placing of police pickets outside every college with special assistance being provided to women colleges. Any acts of indiscipline, ragging will be dealt with strictly under the University's Statutes, Ordinances, which give legal authority to Principals/Heads/ Directors/Provosts/Wardens to take preventive as well as punitive action, wherever required. Police assistance will be sought whenever situation warrants direct intervention by them.

-Patrolling has also been enforced to monitor and to take speedy action in case of any untoward incident in the campus.

-Delhi police has assured that women police in plain clothes will be deployed in the university as well as outside the premises of each college. In case of any ragging or eve teasing, the police will take care of the offenders. Students desirous of paying guest accommodation must ensure that their PG is duly verified by the local police since all such PGs are regularly monitored by area police for proper safety and security of the student residents.

-Police officials were requested to highlight steps for receiving ragging complaints, as detailed below. Authorities were apprised with the ragging online. They were suggested to report the complaint to the Cyber Crime.

"The UGC has formulated strict guidelines to curb the menace of ragging which was given on their website www.ugc.ac.in. As per UGC regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational Institutes, 2009 , the principal/head/provost shall during the first three months of an academie year, submit weekly report on the status of compliances with Anti-ragging measures under these regulations and monthly report on. such status thereafter. The report can be sent by email to proctor@du.ac in," the notification added.



