Delhi University Holding Internship, Placement Drive Today, Check Details

The Delhi University (DU) is holding a placement-cum-internship drive today, October 26. The event is being organised by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) under the Dean of Students' Welfare at DU. In its announcement, the university said that the drive was open to all genuine regular students, regardless of their course level (UG or PG). First and second-year students are eligible for internships, while third-year students can apply for placements. The placement and internship drive will take place at the conference centre near Gate Number 4, opposite the Botany department at the DU.

Students registered with the CPC will receive support for job placement, career counselling, and guidance on self-employment and social entrepreneurship, as outlined on the CPC website.

