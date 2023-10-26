Delhi University Holding Internship, Placement Drive Today, Check Details

New Delhi:
Delhi University placement-cum-internship drive will take place at conference centre near Gate Number 4.
The Delhi University (DU) is holding a placement-cum-internship drive today, October 26. The event is being organised by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) under the Dean of Students' Welfare at DU. In its announcement, the university said that the drive was open to all genuine regular students, regardless of their course level (UG or PG). First and second-year students are eligible for internships, while third-year students can apply for placements. The placement and internship drive will take place at the conference centre near Gate Number 4, opposite the Botany department at the DU.
Students registered with the CPC will receive support for job placement, career counselling, and guidance on self-employment and social entrepreneurship, as outlined on the CPC website.
Steps to apply for the DU Placement and Internship Drive 2023:
- Go to the official website, placement.du.ac.in.
- Click on the registration link on the homepage
- Fill out the registration form with your details.
- Pay the necessary registration fee and submit your application.
- After successfully completing the process, be sure to print the generated identity card and attach a photograph to it.
The Career Placement Center (CPC) will function as a vital link between the industry and students, with its primary role being to assist students in making career choices.
The CPC offers comprehensive logistical support to visiting companies throughout the entire placement process, ensuring they have access to the University's infrastructure. Additionally, the CPC organises seminars and workshops with the aim of empowering Delhi University students to excel in their professional careers.