Align Admission Process As Per CBSE Schedule: CBSE To Delhi University

After confusion cropped up regarding CBSE revaluation schedule and its possible effects on Delhi University undergraduate admission, the Board has written a letter to the Registrar, Delhi University to align the admission process as per the schedule fixed by the CBSE. As per the dates announced by CBSE, the revaluation process will start only on May 24, while, as per reports, Delhi University is all set to start its admission process anytime soon which is causing tension for DU aspirants who are planning to apply for revaluation.

In a first, the CBSE announced the Class 12 results way ahead of schedule following a Delhi High Court order to complete the process before the undergraduate admissions begin. The Board announced the results within 28 days, around three weeks before the usual schedule, as the exams had begun on February 15 had concluded on April 3.

The CBSE was also ahead of the ICSE board which announces the results before it every year.

"The Delhi High court had asked all boards to finish the result process before the undergraduate admissions begin so there is no hassle about pending results and students being stuck," a board official had said on May 2 after the results release.

The board had also advanced the commencement of the examination by a fortnight this year.

"CBSE will be completing its re-evaluation process also at the earliest. Now, Delhi University has to fix the last date of submission of application form for admission in Delhi University in such a manner that the work of re-evaluation is over prior to the last date of Delhi University admission process," the Board said in a statement.

Delhi University undergraduate admission process attracted more than 3 lakh students last year.

Meanwhile, other major boards like, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have announced the 12 results in last one month.

Delhi University admission details will released on the official website, du.ac.in.

