Delhi To Digitally Map All Government Schools, Pilot In Narela Completed

The Delhi government is set to roll out comprehensive digital mapping of all government schools across the capital, a move aimed at creating a real-time, technology-backed record of school infrastructure and facilities.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative will ensure that every construction activity, repair work and facility inside government schools is digitally documented, allowing closer monitoring and tighter accountability.

“Every construction, repair and facility will have a digital record. This will allow closer monitoring and greater accountability,” Sood said.

According to officials, tenders for the project will be issued soon, after which a specialised agency will be appointed to carry out the mapping exercise. The digital audit will cover school buildings, classrooms, toilets, drinking water facilities, electricity supply, laboratories, libraries, sports infrastructure, fire safety systems and facilities for students with disabilities.

Digital proof for every claim

Highlighting the shift away from paperwork-based reporting, Sood said the system would require verifiable digital evidence for all infrastructure-related claims.

“With digital mapping, every claim will need digital proof. It will be clear where work has actually been done and where it has not,” the Education Minister said, adding that the move would sharply reduce the scope for cosmetic repairs and strengthen oversight.

Officials said the digital platform will track the progress, quality and timelines of all construction and repair works, helping fix responsibility on contractors and minimise delays and cost overruns.

“The objective is to move away from file-based reporting to a transparent, digital mechanism where work can be tracked at every stage,” an official said.

Pilot project tested in Narela

A pilot version of the digital mapping initiative has already been completed at a government school in Narela, officials confirmed. Based on the outcome of the pilot, the government has decided to scale up the project across all government-run schools in Delhi.

With thousands of schools under its administration, the Delhi government says the digital mapping drive is aimed at strengthening infrastructure planning and improving learning conditions, as part of a broader push to modernise public education in the capital.



