Delhi School Annual Result 2026: DoE Likely To Release Class 3, 4, 5 Scorecards Today, Download Link Here

Delhi Schools Result 2026: The Delhi School Class 3, 4 and Class 5 result is scheduled to be released today, March 27 while the result for Classes 6, 7 and 8 will be declared tomorrow, March 28 by the Directorate of Education (DoE), according to several media reports. Once released, parents can check and download their children's result on the official website edudel.nic.in.

Parents and students should carefully review all details on the scorecard and contact the school administration if they find any discrepancies. Physical report cards and detailed assessments will also be provided through the respective schools.

How To Download Result?

Visit the official website edudel.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link titled "Results 2026-27" for Class 3, 4, or 5 under the "What's New" section.

Enter the required credentials such as Class, Student ID, section, date of birth.

Then, click on the submit buttion.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link

When Will Class 6, 7 and Class 8 Result Be Declared?

The DoE will release the Class 6, 7 and 8 result tomorrow, March 28, 2026.

For further updates, students can check notifications from their respective schools or visit the official DoE website.

How Is Evaluation Done?

The assessment process for Classes 3 to 5 follows a Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE)-based approach, which emphasizes a child's overall growth rather than relying solely on final examinations. This system includes regular assessments, classroom engagement, project work, and term-end tests.

Check Admission Criteria here.

In Delhi government schools, current guidelines generally allow primary students to be promoted to the next grade as part of foundational learning policies. However, detailed performance feedback is still provided to help identify and address any learning gaps.

For further updates, students can check notifications from their respective schools or visit the official DoE website.