Delhi Primary Schools To Shift To Online Classes Amid Rising Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that the primary schools will shift to online classes in view of the rising pollution levels. "Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions," CM Atishi said in a post on X on Thursday.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that 20 extra trips will be inducted into services from Friday following the implementation of GRAP-III.

"In view of the implementation of GRAP-III from 8 am tomorrow, 20 extra trips (in addition to 40 already in place since GRAP-II was implemented) will be inducted into services on weekdays starting tomorrow. Thus, 60 extra trips will be performed by Delhi Metro on weekdays till GRAP-III remains in place," DMRC said in a post on X.

With the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi worsening and hovering in the severe category, the CAQM on Thursday ordered to invoke Stage III of the GRAP in Delhi NCR with effect from 8 am of November 15 in addition to all actions under Stage I and II to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the national capital region.

GRAP III (Graded Response Action Plan) measures to mitigate the effects of air pollution in Delhi NCR include intensifying the frequency of mechanised sweeping of roads, daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours, on roads and right of ways including hotspots, heavy traffic corridors and proper disposal of the collected dust in designated sites/ landfills. All demolition works, earthwork for excavation and filling including boring & drilling works, and any transportation of demolition waste are banned with the implementation of GRAP III measures to fight air pollution.

Under GRAP III measures Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) advice State Govts. in the NCR and the GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode as GRAP III measures will be implementedGNCTD to not permit BS-III and below diesel-operated LCVs (goods carriers) registered outside Delhi, to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities / providing essential services.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI 450).

The CAQM Sub-Committee, after an urgent review meeting on November 14, noted that since November 13, the AQI in Delhi had remained firmly in the "Severe" range, with forecasts indicating that it could stay at the higher end of the "Very Poor" category in the coming days.

This year, Stage III has been invoked much later than in 2023, when it was activated on November 2. The action plan, effective across the entire NCR, will supplement ongoing Stage-I and Stage-II measures already in place.

The 11-point action plan under Stage III includes increased road sweeping, intensified water sprinkling with dust suppressants in high-traffic areas, and enhanced public transport services with differential pricing to encourage off-peak travel.

Additionally, a strict ban has been imposed on dust-generating construction and demolition activities, with only essential projects related to national security, healthcare, and public infrastructure allowed to continue under strict environmental controls.

Polluting industries, including stone crushers and mining operations, will be shut down, and there will be restrictions on the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and neighbouring districts. Interstate buses not meeting environmental standards will also be barred from entering the city.

Authorities are also considering switching to online classes for children up to Class V to reduce exposure to harmful air quality.

The CAQM has urged citizens to follow the guidelines under Stage III, including choosing cleaner modes of transport, working from home when possible, and avoiding the use of coal and wood for heating. The CAQM appealed for public cooperation in ensuring the successful implementation of these measures to reduce the health risks posed by the severe pollution in the region.

