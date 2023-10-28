Delhi Police To Get 13,013 Head Constables And Constables By July 2024

Raj Niwas has released a statement mentioning that at least 13,013 vacant posts of head constables and constables in the Delhi Police will be filled by July, 2024. These posts are to be filled in a phased manner between December 2023 and July 2024.

Around 3,521 posts are in the advanced stage of recruitment and are expected to be filled by December this year. The statement further noted that the written examinations, physical endurance and measurement test (PE, MT) and typing tests for these posts have been conducted.

As per information shared by news agency PTI, the posts being filled include 1,692 head constables and 1,411 constables (drivers). At least 418 technical posts of photographer, draftsman, store clerk, fitter, mast lasker, MT helper, MT storeman, statistician, assistants and radio technician in various ranks.

In addition to this, 840 posts of multi-tasking staff is also being filled. The statement noted that of the recruitments being made by the SSC, 11,214 are in different stages of being filled up and 1,799 vacancies are to be advertised soon.