Delhi Plans Tough Rules For Coaching Centres; Safety, Fees Under Lens

Coaching centres in Delhi could soon face stricter rules on fees, student safety and infrastructure as the city government begins work on a comprehensive policy to regulate the sector.

At a meeting chaired by Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday, officials discussed a framework that could introduce norms on fee structures, mental health support, building safety, fire preparedness and grievance redressal mechanisms for students and coaching staff.

The Director of Higher Education has been designated as the nodal officer for drafting the policy.

If implemented, the framework could bring some of the biggest changes yet for Delhi's coaching industry, which attracts thousands of students from across the country every year for UPSC, engineering, medical and other competitive examinations.

What Could Change For Students?

According to officials, the proposed framework will cover:

Fee transparency and regulation

Student safety and welfare

Mental health support and counselling

Infrastructure and building safety standards

Fire and emergency preparedness

Teacher and staff welfare

Grievance redressal mechanisms for students and employees

Periodic inspections and compliance monitoring

For students and parents, the proposed rules could mean greater scrutiny of coaching institutes on issues ranging from safety compliance and fee transparency to student welfare and accountability.

Why Delhi Is Drafting The Policy Now

The move comes nearly two years after three UPSC aspirants died in a flooded basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar, an incident that triggered widespread concern over safety standards at coaching hubs across the capital.

The tragedy exposed serious gaps in infrastructure compliance, emergency preparedness and oversight of coaching institutes. It also led to protests by students and a wider debate over the conditions in which thousands of aspirants prepare for competitive examinations in major coaching hubs.

Following the incident, the Delhi High Court constituted a committee headed by retired judge R.K. Gauba to examine safety vulnerabilities and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents. The committee has since submitted its report, identifying regulatory gaps and suggesting stronger oversight of coaching institutes.

A Wider Push To Regulate Coaching Centres

The latest exercise also comes amid a broader push to tighten regulation of coaching centres across the country. In 2024, the Centre issued guidelines recommending registration of coaching institutes, counselling support for students, transparency measures and safeguards aimed at improving student welfare.

The proposed Delhi framework is expected to draw from those recommendations while addressing challenges unique to the capital's densely packed coaching hubs.

What The Government Said

Addressing officials during the meeting, Mr Sood said, "Delhi Government is taking the matter of coaching institutes very seriously."

He added, "Delhi is going to be the pioneer state to come out with comprehensive guidelines for regulating the functioning of coaching institutes where students from across the country visit."

The Road Ahead

Officials said the proposed framework aims to create uniform standards for coaching institutes across Delhi, replacing the current system in which different aspects of regulation are overseen by multiple agencies.

While the government has not announced a timeline for the rollout, the policy is expected to focus on making coaching centres safer and more accountable for the lakhs of students who rely on them each year for competitive exam preparation.